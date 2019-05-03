Penelope Disick Shows Off Her Best Modeling Poses for Photographer Mom Kourtney Kardashian

There could be another model in the family!

On Friday, Kourtney Kardashian shared multiple Polaroids of her 6½-year-old daughter Penelope Disick showing off her modeling poses.

In high-fashion pouts and camera glances that could even give aunt Kendall Jenner a run for her money, the daughter of Scott Disick proves that she’s a little lady, even showing how it’s done with her crossed leg pose and chair work.

“Girl’s got poses,” proud mom and Poosh creator captioned the many shots that were taken in Finland when the pair went in April with Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie.

The blended family enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime trip last month for the kids’ spring break, a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

In addition to Penelope, her brothers Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, also joined the snowy getaway.

“The family trip was for the kids’ spring break. This is why Scott and Sofia came along,” the source said, adding, “They spent several days in Finland and had a great time. It was a lot of snow so the kids had fun.”

P is not the only one in her family to already be blazing her own stylish trail.

Cousin North West recently sported her own custom pair of Carolina Lemke sunglasses, courtesy of her mom Kim Kardashian West.

“I didn’t think my daughters love for my clothes and jewelry would happen so soon. I’ll literally be working and come home to find North dressed up in all of my things,” the soon-to-be mother of four wrote on Instagram Thursday, alongside an adorable shot of her 5½-year-old daughter wearing the fashionable sunglasses, which she paired with a green snakeskin top and denim shorts.

The aspiring lawyer went on to jokingly share that she had an ulterior motive for making North her own pair of shades.

“I made her these kid size @carolinalemkeberlin sunglasses because I really wouldn’t share mine lol!” Kardashian West wrote, adding, “I love my fashionista Northie so much!”

Beginning as early as 3 years old, when she tried on her mother’s $1,700 Balenciaga boots, North has shown a healthy appreciation for stylish accessories — and the budding style icon’s interest in fashion just seems to continue growing.

And Penelope has her own designer swag: she’s been spotted carrying a hot pink $8,000 Birkin bag and owns a Louis Vuitton Speedy Mini bag from Japan, thanks to aunt Kim.