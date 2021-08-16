Penelope Disick, 9, Reveals Her Chic Culinary Hack in New Photo Taken by Dad Scott Disick

Penelope Disick is showing off her cooking skills.

On Sunday, Scott Disick shared an impressive photo to Instagram of his 9-year-old daughter chopping a red onion while utilizing a culinary hack to keep her eyes from watering.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the picture, Penelope stands at the kitchen counter in a floral pajama set and a pair of black sunglasses while cutting the red onion into smaller pieces.

"I wear my sunglasses at night...So I can, so I can. CHOP ONIONS 🧅," the father of three captioned the picture, referencing Corey Hart's hit 1983 track "Sunglasses at Night"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Scott shares daughter Penelope with ex Kourtney Kardashian. The pair are also parents to sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6.

Earlier this month, Penelope showed off another one of her skills: entrepreneurship.

Along with her cousin North West, the two girls set up their own outdoor pop-up shop, selling lemonade and a variety of handmade bracelets.

North West and Penelope Disick Credit: scott disick/instagram

Their aunt, Khloé Kardashian, captured it all go down on her Instagram Stories, sharing a series of videos of the two girls at play. She then zoomed in on a sign the girls had made, advertising the $3 glasses of lemonade and the bracelets, that retailed "between $10 and $20."

Scott also paid a visit to his daughter's stand, sharing some memories of the occasion to his Instagram Stories.