Penelope Disick shows off her new hairdo in a dramatic makeover

Penelope Disick, 9, Debuts Fiery Red Hair in Photo Taken by Mom Kourtney Kardashian

Penelope Disick is changing up her look!

On Thursday, Kourtney Kardashian revealed on Instagram that her daughter Penelope, 9, dyed her hair a bright red color, showing off her daughter's rocker style makeover.

In the photo, Penelope flaunts her new 'do while standing in an oversized graphic t-shirt and holding her hands behind her head.

Kardashian also gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the hair dyeing process on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the back of Penelope's head and her red-stained neck.

The mom of three captioned the photo with a string of red emojis, writing, "❤️‍🔥🍓🍉🍎🍒🌶🌹"

Kardashian's friend and Poosh chief content officer Sarah Howard compared Penelope's new look to that of a Disney princess.

"Ariel from little mermaid 🧜‍♀️," Howard wrote.

Penelope recently spent quality time with her dad Scott Disick in the kitchen, showing off her impressive cooking skills.

Scott — who also shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, with Kardashian — posted a photo to Instagram of his daughter chopping a red onion while utilizing a culinary hack to keep her eyes from watering.

In the picture, Penelope stands at the kitchen counter in a floral pajama set and a pair of black sunglasses while cutting the red onion into smaller pieces.