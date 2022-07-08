15 of Birthday Girl Penelope Disick's Cutest Style Moments
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's only daughter, who turns 10 today, has more fashion sense than most
When mom Kourtney's out of town, this little lemon loves matching in designer dresses with Lovey.
No one pulls off a mermaid look like P.
When Lord Disick's little angel was 6, she was rocking leopard print and bedazzled name-plate chokers.
Custom jackets? She's got 'em.
This beach babe is ready for her Vogue cover.
P made cowboy boots a must-have item.
Penelope's first cut garnered more than 2 million likes on her Mom's Insta, making her chic bob debut an instant hit.
When you're the inspiration behind your mom's lifestyle brand, you exude CEO vibes. Sorry, we don't make the rules.
Didn't get the pink memo? This fashionista has covered all the bases with this fierce monochrome masterpiece.
When in Bali, P brought a colorful collection of looks to wear, but kept her signature boots.
When it comes to style, her famous family has set the standard. P and North are naturals.
For mom's 40th birthday bash, Disick brought out her pink boots.
Poosh makes Portofino, Italy, look even dreamier with her elegant one-piece and lavish Italian dinnerware.
A casual day involves a Prada bucket hat, hoodie, a Fendi skirt and her signature boots, but in red. The girl has options.
During quarantine, P and Northie got in on the tie-dye trend and made it their own.