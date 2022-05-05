Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter in Tears Over Mom and Travis Barker's Engagement: She 'Took it Hard'

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, fans got to see the moment that Kourtney Kardashian told her children that Travis Barker proposed

Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker wasn't the easiest news for her daughter Penelope to hear.

During Thursday's episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans got a glimpse of the heartbreaking reaction the 9-year-old had to learning Barker got down on one knee and proposed to the Poosh founder.

After Kourtney said yes and celebrated the engagement with loved ones, she decided to call her children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — and tell them the exciting news.

Kourtney FaceTimed Penelope and told her about the proposal, with sister Kim Kardashian by her side. "Do you want to know what my surprise was?" she asked Penelope, before announcing, "We got engaged!"

Though viewers could not see Kourtney's phone screen, Penelope could be heard crying on the phone. "Is that upsetting?" Kourtney asked, while Kim said, "Penelope! Why are you crying, baby?"

kourtney and penelope Credit: kourtney kardashian/ instagram

Penelope then abruptly hung up the phone, as the cameras showed Kourtney looking sad over her daughter's reaction.

"I feel bad for P," Kourtney said, adding in a confessional, "Penelope took it hard. I think it's a big change for her and even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn't know what that means. Is that taking me away? I think she doesn't know what it means."

Eventually, sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner came to discuss the matter further with Kourtney.

"I know Scott knows," Khloé said. "He said to me, 'You guys are gonna kick me out now. I'm not involved in the family.' And then [asked], 'Why weren't my kids there?' and I said because they were too young."

Kourtney previously admitted in a confessional that she wishes her children were a part of the proposal, but her mother Kris Jenner decided not to invite them in order to avoid lying to Disick about where they'd be.

kourtney kardashian, scott disick Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and their kids | Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

"Penelope is upset," Khloé continued. "They think they're losing their dad, I don't think they think they're losing their mom. They think their dad is gone and Travis is replacing him. When you're a kid, you think you have to pick one, so P's reaction is understandably okay. But there's nothing wrong with Travis. It's the same way we felt about [Caitlyn Jenner]. There was nothing wrong with [Caitlyn]."

Kourtney agreed, telling her sisters, "Once my dad was accepting of [Caitlyn], it felt like we could take a deep breath and be friendly with [Caitlyn] and get along with him and not feel bad."

"I think that it's really important for Scott to be accepting of our relationship so that the kids can feel good," she added in a confessional.

When Kourtney called Reign to break the engagement news, he didn't have as strong of a reaction as his sister, only asking his mom what it meant when she said she was engaged. After explaining that Travis proposed, Reign simply said, "Not exciting!"

It is unclear how Mason reacted, as Kourtney was unable to contact her son during the episode.