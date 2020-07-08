Penelope Turns 8! See the Sweet Birthday Tributes from Aunt Kim Kardashian, Grandma Kris Jenner

"I couldn't have asked for a better bestie for North!" Kim Kardashian West captioned her tribute to niece Penelope

Happy birthday, Penelope Scotland!

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's middle child turned 8 on Wednesday, when she was treated to heartfelt posts on social media by both aunt Kim Kardashian West and grandma Kris Jenner.

In her tribute, Kardashian West shared a photo of Penelope with her own daughter North, 7, in which the two girls flash giant smiles for the camera.

"Happy Birthday Penelope!!!!! I love you so much sweet silly girl!" wrote the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39. "I really can't believe you are 8 years old!"

"I couldn't have asked for a better bestie for North!" she went on. "You two together are so loving and I know you will always have each other! I love you so much!"

Jenner, 64, posted a 10-picture slideshow in honor of the birthday girl, starting with an iconic 2016 photo of herself and her granddaughter dressed in matching lemon-print ensembles.

Other snapshots showed Penelope as a baby, bonding with her great-grandma Mary Jo "M.J." Houghton, hanging out with her cousins and dad Disick, 37, dressed as a mermaid and more.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful precious P!!!!" Jenner wrote in the caption. "I can't believe you are 8 ... how time flies and how amazing it is to go through life with you and your sweet spirit and adorable smile."

"You are the best granddaughter, daughter, sister, cousin and friend ... you are always so kind, thoughtful and loving," she continued. "I love you so so much my little angel! Have a magical day ❤️❤️❤️🥳🎂🥰 #HappyBirthdayPenelope #ProudGrandma"

It's unclear whether Penelope will have a blowout bash this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but she and North often have joint parties to celebrate their summer birthdays.

Last year, the cute cousins partied at a joint Candy Land-themed bash. As they frolicked among a colorful sweets explosion in Kardashian's backyard (as revealed in a post on her lifestyle website Poosh), Penelope and North wore coordinating rainbow outfits and indulged in a variety of treats from Sugar Factory.

Last month, Kardashian West took North to her family's Cody, Wyoming, ranch to celebrate her birthday (the little girl turned 7 on June 15). The trip was spent with horses and racing around the family's go-kart track, as shown in several snapshots the KKW Beauty mogul shared on her Instagram Story in late June.