Confirmed: Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Expecting Second Child

The actress is "tremendously happy and very excited" to be expecting her second child with husband Javier Bardem, her rep tells Hola!

It’s official: Penélope Cruz is pregnant!

The confirmation comes after Cruz was unable to travel to her home country of Spain for Sunday’s upcoming Goya Awards — she is nominated for best actress for her role in Volver a Nacer — as she is currently working in the United States.

In January, rumors began to swirl that Cruz was expecting another baby. A source later confirmed to PEOPLE that the actors, who are already parents to 2-year-old son Leonardo, were indeed expanding their family.

Cruz, 38, and Bardem, 43, wed in July 2010 in the Bahamas.