BumpWatch: Penélope Cruz Bares Belly in Bikini

During a family vacation in Barbados, the actress shows off her growing pregnancy curves in a black bikini while taking a dip in the ocean.

Mamma mia!

On March 5, Penélope Cruz — who is expecting her second child with husband Javier Bardem — put her growing belly on full display in a tiny black bikini while splashing around in the ocean in Barbados.

The actress, 38, later took 2-year-old son Leo for a quick dip near the Sandy Lane Hotel’s Garden Orchard Suites, where she and her family stayed.

Despite swirling rumors of a pregnancy earlier this year, Cruz was characteristically silent on the topic before her rep finally confirmed the news in February.

And since we rarely got a glimpse off her bump during her last pregnancy, we’re more than excited for this peek at her growing curves this time around.



One thing’s for sure, Cruz will do her best to keep her children out of the spotlight.



“I want my son — and my kids if I have more — to grow up in a way that is as anonymous as possible,” she explained. “The fact that his father and I have chosen to do the work that we do, doesn’t give anybody the right to invade our privacy.”