Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Welcome a Daughter
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem welcomed their second child on Monday, July 22, a daughter born in Madrid, Hola reports.
George Pimentel/WireImage
Bienvenido, baby!
Cruz, who is said to have delivered a daughter in Madrid, flew under the radar, giving birth the same day as Kate Middleton.
Details or official confirmation of the couple’s new addition — who joins big brother Leonardo, 2½ — have not been released.
Following months of speculation that Cruz, 39, and Bardem, 44, were expanding their family further, PEOPLE confirmed in February that a second baby was on the way.
And when the actress was unable to attend Spain’s Goya Awards weeks later, her rep issued a statement that simultaneously explained her absence and confirmed her second pregnancy. “[Penelope is] tremendously happy and very excited,” her rep said at the time.
— Anya Leon