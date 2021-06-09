Costars and real-life BFFs Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine welcomed babies earlier this year and recently introduced the infants to one another

PEN15's Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine on Having Babies Within 2 Months of Each Other: 'Surreal'

PEN15 costars and real-life BFFs Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine appeared on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and discussed their recent overlapping pregnancies and the moment they introduced their babies to one another.

The actresses, both 34, revealed they welcomed their babies within two months of each other, which Konkle said was "surreal."

Konkle shared that she and her fiancé Alex Anfanger welcomed daughter Essie Wunderle Anfanger earlier this year in a May interview with Vogue. In the profile, the outlet also reported that Erskine welcomed a baby boy named Leon Frederick with actor fiancé Michael Angarano not long after the interview.

"It actually is the best. To have a friend, a best friend, go through it at the same time," Erskine told host Jimmy Kimmel of becoming a mom.

Konkle said that she and Erskine introduced their babies to one another "a few days ago for the first time" after both got vaccinated.

"It was really special," Konkle said with a smile.

"I think they love each other," Erskine added. "I'm just gonna say it, I don't think they were like co-existing, I think they were starting deep into each other's eyes and truly connecting."

"It was a lot of inappropriate grabbing of face," Konkle said, while Erskine added, "and licking."

The stars went on to note that like their own relationship, they believe their kids will be lifelong friends.

"We think they're gonna grow up probably and be like, 'Oh yeah, I've known Essie forever, but our parents are family friends and I really hate her. ' We think they're gonna get to that point and then fall back in love," Erskine teased.

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, Pen15 Stars Reveal Pregnancies Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle | Credit: Maya Erskine/Instagram

In the May Vogue profile, Konkle shared the first photos of her daughter - who has matching strawberry blonde hair - and opened up about her pregnancy journey.

"Alex and I conceived in April and found out in May," the Plus One star told the outlet. "I was in Lake Arrowhead for the week, concentrating on editing, and my partner was in Los Angeles. There was snow on the ground where I was, and an hour away he was in 90-degree heat."

The new mom recalled, "I took the test on a whim, thinking I was paranoid. We celebrated through tears on FaceTime."

Konkle surprised fans in January by revealing that she was nine months pregnant and due "any second now," she wrote at the time alongside a gallery of snapshots showing off her baby bump.

Erskine revealed her pregnancy news last November, also announcing her engagement to Angarano.