See Inside Robin Arzón's Modern Nursery with 'Touches of Bling' for Daughter Athena, 3 Months

Peloton's Robin Arzón gives PEOPLE an exclusive look at her baby's nursery, which features floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook New York City

Robin Arzón couldn't wait to give her baby girl a space she could call home.

The Peloton instructor, 38, who welcomed her first child, daughter Athena Amelia, with husband Drew Butler earlier this year, is giving PEOPLE an exclusive look inside her baby's nursery and sharing the inspiration behind the room.

Arzón partnered with Pottery Barn Kids to create the "welcoming and nurturing" space for baby Athena, 3 months, which features brass elements and earth tones for a clean and minimalist look.

"We really wanted it to be a place that felt like a cocoon but felt also modern. I didn't want to go too kiddie with it, but it was obviously a place for her to grow up and explore and be a kid," she says. "I wanted an adult to be able to enter the room and feel calm, rather than like they were in an exhibit at an amusement park."

The fitness instructor, who opted for a color palette of gold and neutrals, says she wanted a "calmer vibe" to the room but also "some touches of bling."

"We have brass running through pretty much the entire apartment, and that element of luxe, I gotta show her there are still jewels in the crown," Arzón says.

Like the rest of Arzón's home, baby Athena's room features floor-to-ceiling windows with a view that overlooks New York City.

"I think my favorite part of the nursery is sitting on the day bed, looking at the view, and [Athena] loves looking out. One of the main ways we soothe her is to hold her so she could actually see the view outside. And I think she's already understanding she's a city kid," the new mom says.

Arzón, who is also the vice president of fitness programming at Peloton, loves to read to her baby girl while sitting in her rocking chair. The former lawyer says Athena already has an "amazing library" of books, including stories about "being a feminist, being anti-racist and different iconic figures."

Not only does Arzón enjoy being in Athena's room, but she also says her daughter "genuinely loves being in her nursery" and "knows that it's her space."

Arzón also opens up to PEOPLE about getting into the "flow" of motherhood and returning to her usual workout routines.

"It has been a humbling experience. I will say that repairing, rebuilding, reclaiming one's body after birth is pretty astounding," she says. "It's come a long way. I'm lifting heavy, I'm running fast. And it just feels really good to get back into the swing of things."

"For me, movement has been a way to reclaim and remember who I am and who I was and who I will continue to be before I had Athena. In order to parent her in the way that I want, in order to show up for her in the way that I want, I have to remember who the hell I am and that involves sweat polishing a very illustrious yet invisible crown," Arzón adds.

The trainer first announced her pregnancy to the world during a live Peloton class back in September. Throughout her pregnancy, Arzón shared updates about her journey and was open about her decision to exercise while pregnant.

In March, the Peloton instructor announced Athena's arrival exclusively with PEOPLE, sharing that she and Butler felt "so blessed and grateful."

"From the moment we found out we were expecting, we felt so connected to her — like we knew her before in a past life," the new mom said at the time. "We cannot wait to embark on this next chapter and continue building a remarkable legacy with the newest member of our Wolfpack."

"Life with Athena is already that much more magical. Get ready, world! She is a full on goddess-warrior," she added.