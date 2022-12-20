Peloton's Selena Samuela Welcomes First Baby, Son Torin James: 'My Little Baby Shark'

The Peloton family is growing yet again!

Peloton instructor Selena Samuela and husband Matt Virtue welcomed their first baby together, son Torin James Virtue, on Saturday, Dec. 17, the new mom shared on Instagram Tuesday.

"I MADE A HUMAN Y'ALL! I told myself I wouldn't be the mom that posts tons of pics of her kid, BUT, here we are with a photo carousel and all!" she wrote in the caption alongside sweet photos of the infant.

"@juniorfloyd27 and I are so in love. Introducing: Torin James Virtue 💕 my little baby shark, born December 17th 2022 ready to shreddy 🤙 🏄‍♂️ 🏌️."

Samuela first shared her exciting baby news with fans in June, in a workout photo on Instagram from a segment she was filming where her bump was hugged by her metallic leggings.

"BABY VIRTUE COMING TO YOU IN 2022 💙💜💚💛❤️ @juniorfloyd27 and I are thrilled to announce that we are expecting our first little one later this year. We are so fortunate to be on this new parenthood journey and we are eternally grateful for all the love and support," she wrote.

"Thank you to the amazing @onepeloton team for helping me make my announcement to our beautiful community this afternoon in my 20-minute arms and shoulders class, proving further how dang strong mamas can be and how powerful of a force we are when we come together in community! 'It takes a village' I love you all !"

In October, Samuela opened up about her pregnancy experience, admitting, "we didn't expect to get pregnant when we did."

Selena Samuela and Matt Virtue. Sasithon Photography

"If we had planned it according to our "perfect timeline" we would have had a little more time after our wedding to just enjoy being newlyweds, and I would have had some time to do a little more research, as I learned pretty quickly that I had some unrealistic expectations for what this journey would be like 😆," she wrote.

"As scary and uncomfortable as some of these changes may have been, and I'm not going to lie, there are some more scary things I'm barreling towards right now (giving birth scares the crap outta me) I'm already feeling the joy, and a kind of overwhelming love I have never felt before that I'm sure will multiply exponentially when I actually get to hold my little one."

Samuela and Virtue tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, with the ceremony happening just under a year after announcing their engagement in May 2021.

"I've been looking forward to finally calling Matt 'my husband' and hearing him call me 'my wife,' " Samuela told PEOPLE at the time. "I giggle even thinking about it! I wonder how long it's going to take me to stop giggling about it."