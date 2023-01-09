Robin Arzón Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Drew Butler: 'We're All Very Excited'

The Peloton head instructor is already mom to 22-month-old daughter Athena

By
Georgia Slater
Published on January 9, 2023 10:00 AM
robin arzon and family
Photo: Brian King

Robin Arzón is adding a new member to her wolfpack!

The Peloton head instructor and vice president of fitness programming is pregnant, expecting her second baby with husband Drew Butler, Arzón revealed during Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE ahead of the exciting announcement, Arzón says she is "feeling strong" and her whole family — including 22-month-old daughter Athena — are all "very excited" for the new addition on the way.

After finding out about the pregnancy, the Strong Mama author, whose follow-up picture book Strong Baby comes out next month, says she surprised her husband with the happy news.

"We took a little video of me surprising him. He was still in his robe. He's like, 'You couldn't even give me a heads up? Now I'm going to be in this video for millions of people with my hair looking crazy,' " she recalls with a laugh. "But I was like, 'I needed to surprise you in a very real way.'"

As for Athena, the athlete says her little girl is already gearing up to be a big sister.

PHOTO: Brian King
PHOTO: Brian King

"She kisses my belly and says hi to the baby," shares Arzón. "We definitely keep including her as part of this whole process because I want her to feel like she's part of it because she definitely is."

The trainer, who was previously open about her decision to exercise while pregnant with Athena, tells PEOPLE she again aims to stay active during her pregnancy and hopes to continue to change the stigma that expecting mothers are limited when it comes to working out.

robin arzon and family
Brian King

"The biggest message that I want to send to pregnant folks is to focus on what you can control rather than leading with limitation," she says. "There's so much more a pregnant person can do rather than what they can't. I was very, very physically active during my first pregnancy, and I'm even more so now because I'm not restricted by the lockdown."

"Hopefully I'll keep lifting, running, riding and doing all the things until this baby comes," she adds.

This time around, Arzón says she feels she better understands the importance of "protecting my peace and really owning my no" during the pregnancy journey.

"I think having patience with the process is important," she says. "There's such a surrender to motherhood that there are just so many things that you can't control. So that's why focusing on the little things that I can control and the moments that give me peace and light my fire are super important."

"So during pregnancy, I find that it's even more important to carve out time for my workouts and even more important for me to focus on sleep and fuel and protecting my peace," Arzón continues. "I want to feel like myself as much as possible when there are plenty of days where my body is just doing its own thing."

PHOTO: Brian King
PHOTO: Brian King

As Arzón looks ahead to her "original wolfpack" becoming a family of four, she says she's excited to see "new bridges and relationships being made."

"Athena has such a unique relationship with every single person in my family. And it's going to be really cool to see that grow with another human who has their own personality and their own soul mission," she shares.

"It's really neat to be able to weave an incredibly rich fabric in the tapestry of our family legacy," adds Arzón. "I find that really powerful."

