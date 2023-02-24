Peloton's Jess King's Wife Pregnant with Couple's Second Baby 3 Months After Welcoming Son

Jess King and wife Sophia Urista first became moms in November, when they welcomed son Lucien "Luz"

Published on February 24, 2023 03:48 PM
Jess King and Wife Sophia Urista
Sophia Urista and Jess King with son Lucien "Luz". Photo: Sophia Urista/Instagram

Jess King's family is growing once again!

The Peloton instructor, 37, and wife Sophia Urista are expecting their second baby together, the couple revealed in a joint Instagram post on Friday.

"This is why I haven't been on this silly app lately. 😜 And then there were FOUR. 🤰," Urista, also 37, wrote in the caption, which shows the singer holding their 3-month-old son, Lucien "Luz", on her knee as King holds her wife's bump.

"Jess and I are so excited to announce we are expecting another addition to our family, our baby girl, blessing us this summer 🤍."

King also shared photos where she poses with Urista and her bump in a separate post, writing, "Can finallllly post these pics now! Tag, you're it, @sophiaurista!"

Last month, the couple revealed publicly that they tied the knot nearly two years ago.

"Sophia and I got married back in March 2021, almost 2 years ago, surrounded by some of our incredible chosen family. Originally, we had dreams of a big wedding celebration but quickly realized that our priorities were buying a house and having a baby," King wrote. "It was just after we closed on our home that we had this little ceremony. ♥️"

"We didn't want to make it a big deal. In fact, we thought that we would have a big wedding after the COVID cloud lifted but the truth is, we feel so fulfilled in our love story as it is. Maybe one day we will," the Peloton instructor concluded.

The newlyweds began their family back in November, when they welcomed Luz, sharing the news on Instagram.

"Meet our LIGHT! Lucien Urista King aka Luz, born 11/16/22 at 4:23am. 7 lbs 9 oz. He's the happiest, sweetest, most delicious little boy. 😇," they began the sweet caption. "Thank you all for the love and support on this journey. We feel so loved and blessed."

