Peloton's Jess King Welcomes First Baby, Son Lucien, with Fiancée Sophia Urista: 'Blessed'

The fitness instructor announced her pregnancy in early May during one of her Peloton classes

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on November 22, 2022 11:13 AM
Photo: Jess King/instagram

Jess King is officially a mom!

The Peloton instructor, 37, and fiancée Sophia Urista welcomed their first baby together, son Lucien "Luz" Urista King, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post Monday.

"Meet our LIGHT! Lucien Urista King aka Luz, born 11/16/22 at 4:23am. 7 lbs 9 oz. He's the happiest, sweetest, most delicious little boy. 😇," they began the sweet caption. "Thank you all for the love and support on this journey. We feel so loved and blessed."

The new parents shared several adorable photos together with their newborn son as well as some solo shots of baby Luz.

In the comments of the post, the couple received plenty of love from fellow Peloton instructors.

"Welcome to the world nephew!!!! Congrats family 😍❤️🙌🏾," wrote Alex Toussaint, while Robin Arzón added, "Obsessed with my newest family member. We love you!"

Jenn Sherman replied, "All love in these pics. Welcome to the world baby Luz. Has anytime told you yet how beautifully bad ass your mama's are? ❤️❤️❤️."

"Our sweet little Light!!! Auntie Becks loves you, we are so happy you are here, healthy and pure love!" added Rebecca Kennedy.

The fitness instructor first announced her pregnancy in May during one of her Peloton classes, shouting "I'm pregnant!" during a ride.

"Sophia and I are so excited to usher in this new energy into our home and become mothers," she said of her fiancée.

She added, "My fertility journey was not easy. For the last year unbeknownst to you Peloton, you have been there for me in ways that are powerful and unspoken. So to all of my fertility warriors, I see you, I feel you, I love you."

King and Urista became engaged in 2020. King told PEOPLE in 2021 that the couple was "very excited" for their future, but hadn't moved forward with their wedding plans since they "definitely don't want to modify our wedding experience [due to the pandemic]."

Despite the pause on wedding plans, King ensured she and Urista — who are based in Brooklyn — were still taking steps to "create together and have a family together."

