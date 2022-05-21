Peloton Instructor Jess King Cradles Her Baby Bump in First Maternity Shoot: 'Already Obsessed'

Jess King revealed earlier this month that she and her partner, Sophia Urista, are expecting their first baby

Jess King is looking forward to welcoming her first baby!

The Peloton coach, 36, cradled her baby bump in her first maternity shoot posted to Instagram Friday. She wore a matching blue and yellow plaid two-piece set in the photo as she smiled down at her growing belly.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Already obsessed with you. ❤️‍🔥," she captioned the picture.

The fitness instructor announced her pregnancy May 7 during one of her classes, shouting "I'm pregnant!" during a ride.

"Sophia and I are so excited to usher in this new energy into our home and become mothers," she said of her fiancée, singer Sophia Urista.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She added, "My fertility journey was not easy. For the last year unbeknownst to you Peloton, you have been there for me in ways that are powerful and unspoken. So to all of my fertility warriors, I see you, I feel you, I love you."

King and Urista became engaged in 2020. King told PEOPLE in 2021 that the couple was "very excited" for their future, but hadn't moved forward with their wedding plans since they "definitely don't want to modify our wedding experience [due to the pandemic]."

Despite the pause on wedding plans, King ensured she and Urista — who are based in Brooklyn — were still taking steps to "create together and have a family together."

RELATED VIDEO: Dads Make Mini Peloton For Daughter Who is Obsessed With Their Bike

Of their future, she said, "There have been many, many moments where I have felt that complete knowing — that deep, deep, inner knowing that this is the person that I wanted to share with, and create with."