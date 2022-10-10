Peloton's Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts is officially a mom!

The Peloton yoga and meditation instructor, 43, revealed on Instagram on Monday that she welcomed a baby boy. Son Noble Antoine Roberts was born on Wednesday, Sept. 21, she shared in the caption of a carousel of photos of mother and son.

"We prayed for you. We waited for you. We are grateful for you. We celebrate you," the new mom wrote in her caption.

"Introducing Noble Antoine Roberts. Our little Virgo miracle. 9-21-22," she continued, celebrating her firstborn, a rainbow baby, with hashtags.

Jackson Roberts shares her baby boy with husband Shane Roberts.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an Instagram post in mid-September, the Peloton pro reflected on her last day of teaching yoga before her baby's arrival.

"To say that I'm full with emotion is an understatement. Thank you to every single human who has showered us with love, support, prayers, and hugs in person and virtually," she shared in the caption of her Instagram carousel of photos.

"I will miss being on the mat with you live at #OnePeloton but please believe I will be throwing up those high fives ✋🏽 on the leaderboard when I'm getting back into the swing of things…. Until next time y'all, may peace be with you 🥹🙏🏾♥️"

The yoga instructor proudly put her baby bump on display in an Instagram selfie in May, shortly after revealing she and her husband were expecting their first baby together.

In her sweet post, Jackson Roberts smiled in a bright orange top and yellow leggings – the same outfit she wore when she first made the exciting announcement during her 30-minute gospel slow flow yoga session.

"Embarking on the BIGGEST yoga practice of my life and all I can say is my heart is FULL of gratitude 🙏🏾," she captioned the pictures.

chelsea jackson roberts/instagram

She added, "Thank you for every message, prayer, hug, thought, and symbol of love we've received. I am grateful beyond words for the opportunity to put everything I have learned from my yoga practice to work."

Chelsea, who is also the co-director of Yoga, Literature, and Art Camp at Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, is joining an esteemed club of Peloton moms, including Anna Greenberg, Robin Arzón and Kirsten Ferguson.