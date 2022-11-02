Peloton's Becs Gentry Welcomes First Baby: 'Best Thing I Have Ever Been Lucky Enough to Do'

The Peloton family is growing once again!

Peloton tread and strength instructor Becs Gentry and partner Austin Curtis welcomed their first baby together, daughter Tallulah Midgley Curtis, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6:19 p.m., she announced on Instagram Tuesday.

The London-based fitness coach shared the happy news alongside an adorable picture of baby Tallulah smiling in a printed onesie.

"This tiny human came into our world exactly 3 weeks early. Someone was eager to see the world on her own terms," wrote Gentry. "She's filled our hearts with more love than either Austin or I could have ever imagined, and to think it's only going to grow stronger is at the same time exciting as it is scary."

"Being a new parent is petrifying, exhausting and absolutely the best thing I have ever been lucky enough to do. I'll be back with updates but in the meantime someone needs a boob!" she added.

Many of Gentry's fellow Peloton instructors congratulated the new mom in the comments of the post.

"Look at herrrr!!! Love her so much! Congrats Becs and @austinjcurtis ❤️ what an absolute sweetheart ❤️ can't wait to meet her ❤️❤️❤️," wrote Selena Samuela, while Robin Arzón added, "We love you all so much!"

"I loveeee Tallulah!!!! Congratulations mama!!!" Rebecca Kennedy wrote.

Added fellow new mom Anna Greenberg, "Hi sweet girl!! We love you Tallulah 😍❤️❤️❤️ congrats mom & dad!"

Gentry first announced her exciting baby news while teaching a live tread class in May.

"It's going to be one hell of a finish line in November, but this time Austin is going to be right there with me in this race," she shared. "And on the finish line this year, there's going to be three of us because we are expecting a baby."

She also noted that she faced "struggles" trying to become pregnant, telling others with similar challenges, "I feel you."

"We've had struggles, we've had our moments and we've got here," she added, "and we're thrilled to say that we'll become three humans, two dogs, and one cat."