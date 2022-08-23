Peloton's Anna Greenberg Welcomes First Baby, Son Noah: 'Most Wonderful Week of Our Lives'

The yoga and meditation instructor welcomed her first baby on August 15

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

and
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on August 23, 2022 12:34 PM
Anna Greenberg; Noah Greenberg-Andersen joined us 8/15/22 at 4:31am
Photo: Anna Greenberg Instagram (2)

A new member of the Peloton family has arrived!

Anna Greenberg, a yoga and meditation instructor at the fitness brand, and husband Will have welcomed their first baby together, son Noah Greenberg-Andersen, on Monday, Aug. 15, she announced on Instagram Monday.

"We've had one week with this love nugget! Noah Greenberg-Andersen joined us 8/15/22 at 4:31am & it's been the most challenging & wonderful week of our lives so far ❤️," Greenberg captioned a series of photos of her newborn son.

In the snaps, baby Noah wears an adorable green onesie that reads "Wild Child" with a picture of a smiling Lion.

Several of Greenberg's fellow Peloton instructors congratulated her on the birth of her baby boy in the comments.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Anna Greenberg Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Anna Greenberg Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Anna Greenberg Instagram

"Ahhhhh we love you, Noah!" wrote Robin Arzón, while Jess Sims added, "OMG YOUR TWINNNNN!!! Hi baby Noah!!! Cannot wait to meet you and kiss your cheeks off!!!"

"Congrats on a beautiful baby boy Mamma‼️‼️❤️❤️," replied Alex Toussaint.

Dr. Chelsea Roberts Jackson, who is currently expecting her first baby, added, "Welcome to the world Sweet Noah ❤️"

Greenberg first revealed the exciting news of her pregnancy during one of her live yoga classes and later shared the announcement on Instagram in March.

"Loki & Mia 🐕🐕 get a 👶🏼 (human) sibling this August & we all could not be more excited to meet them 🥰🎉🎉," she captioned the video montage, which featured photos of her baby bump and sonograms of her little one on the way.

"ANNA!!! This video! Cryinggg. We love you, bb," wrote Arzón while Jess King added, "Squueeaaal! Love you and the bump!!!"

Greenberg has been teaching at Peloton for three years. Throughout her pregnancy, she has released a collection of prenatal classes for each trimester.

"It's been so special creating these classes, sharing my experiences, & knowing that I'll be joining others as they go through their own," she said of the workouts in an Instagram post.

"Feeling connected to other people who have gone through or are going through their own pregnancy journeys has been so important to my physical & mental well-being. There are so many incredible, wonderful things about this time, but it can also be scary & a lot to take on alone."

"I hope these classes provide a safe space for other pregnant people to feel connected & know that even though each of our experiences is unique, we are not alone! Always feel free to reach out to me & let me know how it's going, ask questions or just say hi ❤️ we are in this together 🙏🏼"

