Peloton's Anna Greenberg Expecting First Baby with Husband: 'Could Not Be More Excited'
Peloton is adding a new member to its family this summer!
On Tuesday, yoga and meditation instructor Anna Greenberg announced that she is pregnant, expecting her first baby with her husband Will in August.
Greenberg first revealed the exciting news during one of her live yoga classes and later shared the announcement on Instagram.
"Loki & Mia 🐕🐕 get a 👶🏼 (human) sibling this August & we all could not be more excited to meet them 🥰🎉🎉," she captioned the video montage, which featured photos of her baby bump and sonograms of her little one on the way.
Several of Greenberg's fellow Peloton instructors congratulated the soon-to-be mom in the comments of the video.
"ANNA!!! This video! Cryinggg. We love you, bb," wrote new mom Robin Arzón while Jess King added, "Squueeaaal! Love you and the bump!!!"
"OMGGGGGGGG IM CRYING AT THIS VIDEO," replied Jess Sims.
"Congratulations!!!!" wrote Matt Wilpers while Emma Lovewell commented, "❤️❤️ so happy for you!!"
Instructors Ally Love, Leanne Hainsby, Alex Toussaint, Tunde Oyeneyin, Kendall Toole, Matty Maggiacomo and Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts among others also replied to the heartwarming video.
Greenberg and her husband celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in September. She has been teaching at Peloton for three years.