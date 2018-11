Dr. Helen Egger is the Arnold Simon Professor and Chair of the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at NYU Langone Health and the Director of the NYU Langone Child Study Center. Previously, she was Chief of the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Duke University Medical Center and Director of the Early Childhood Research Program in the Duke Center for Developmental Epidemiology. Dr. Egger is a child psychiatrist and epidemiologist whose research focuses on the developmental epidemiology and developmental neuroscience of early childhood psychiatric symptoms and disorders with a focus on anxiety and other emotional disorders. She also collaborates with pediatric mental health experts, computer engineers, software developers and data scientists to develop apps for parents that use automatic computer vision, interactive design, and machine-learning analytics to screen and monitor young children’s behavior and social emotional development in their homes, schools, and communities.

Her team released the first pediatric Apple ResearchKit app, Autism & Beyond, in the fall of 2015 in the US with additional releases in South Africa, Argentina, Turkey and Singapore this upcoming year. Dr. Egger’s goal is to encode in apps the clinical and scientific knowledge within the NYU Langone Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the field of child psychiatry so as to extend clinical and scientific expertise to children and families who do not have access to this knowledge or to mental health care. Her team is currently developing an app for picky eating.