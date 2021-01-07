The children's network offered parents tips for helping kids cope with the cancellation of their favorite shows

PBS Kids Says 'Farewell' to Caillou After 20 Years on Air: 'We Get to Say Hello to Something New'

PBS Kids will no longer broadcast Caillou after more than 20 years on air.

The network made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday, writing: "We're saying farewell to @cailloudhx, but remember, when we say goodbye to something... It just means we get to say hello to something new!" The animated series follows a 4-year-old boy as he learns lessons through everyday life.

A spokesperson for PBS did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for further comment.

PBS Kids also provided "tips for what to do when your child's favorite media goes away." Among the platform's suggestions on how to help children cope with the cancellation of their favorite TV shows like Caillou are to listen and empathize, seek out the positives in the scenario, and to "empower" them in future viewing choices.

"While the end of a TV show or online game may not seem like a big deal to us, it can be a huge deal for kids," writes Eric Rasmussen in the PBS Kids website entry, published in September. "As kids' playtime and social interactions often involve media, it makes sense to meet kids where they are by helping them through these seemingly small disappointments."