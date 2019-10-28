Deal Alert! You Can Get PAW Patrol Toys for as Low as $4 on Amazon — Today Only

Image zoom

If your little ones love PAW Patrol, this is a deal you just can’t miss: Select PAW Patrol toys are on major sale on Amazon today, and they start at only $4.

The retailer consistently sells tons of toys based on the popular TV show, including mini figurines, stuffed animals, and large, interactive playsets. But if you were waiting for the holiday months to do your toy shopping, you may want to start early. Amazon has predicted that PAW Patrol toys will be in major demand this holiday season, and even named this Lookout Tower Playset ($78; amazon.com) one of the top 100 toys for 2019. While there were a handful of PAW Patrol toys on sale today, quite a few are already out of stock thanks to their lower-than-ever price points.

Buy It! Paw Patrol Plush Pup Pals, Skye, $4.19 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com, Paw Patrol Plush Pup Pals, Everest, $4.19 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Right now, you can still snag a few products with slashed price tags, including plush toys, collectible figurines, and even this Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck, which won a Toy of the Year award from The Toy Association.

Buy It! Paw Patrol Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck, $49.44 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com, Paw Patrol Marshall’s Fire Engine Vehicle, $5.24 (orig. $9.78); amazon.com

Plus, there’s a new PAW Patrol advent calendar for the 2019 season that landed on Amazon back in August. It’s not currently on sale, but it’s (surprisingly) still in stock, so you’ll want to get your hands on it ASAP. And if you didn’t happen to grab the PAW Patrol advent calendar released last year, that one is still available, too.

Buy It! Paw Patrol 2019 Advent Calendar, $24.99; amazon.com; Paw Patrol 2018 Advent Calendar, $31.92; amazon.com

Don’t forget that these deals are happening for today only (the discounts end at 11:59 p.m. ET), so add the toys to your cart while they’re still marked down! Below, shop some more on-sale toys, plus a selection of our favorite PAW Patrol toys that we have a feeling will be low in stock as the holidays near.

Buy It! Paw Patrol Sea Patrol Light Up Rubble, $6.99 (was $9.99); amazon.com; Paw Patrol, Skye’s Helicopter Vehicle, $5.24 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Paw Patrol Lookout Tower Playset, $78; amazon.com

Buy It! Paw Patrol, Chase’s Total Team Rescue Police Cruiser Vehicle with 6 Pups, $34.97; amazon.com

Buy It! Paw Patrol, Launch’N Haul Paw Patroller, $35.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Paw Patrol, True Metal Classic Gift Pack of 6 Collectible Vehicles, $24.99; amazon.com