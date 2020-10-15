"Kim Kardashian's character is a new character being created for her specifically in the film," a source tells PEOPLE

Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry and More Stars to Voice New Characters in PAW Patrol: The Movie

A handful of celebrity parents have landed a role in a film their kids may be especially excited about.

On Thursday, the popular animated television series Paw Patrol announced the voice cast for the upcoming animated film Paw Patrol: The Movie. Kim Kardashian West, Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry, Randall Park and Dax Shepard are among the slate of stars lending their voices for the Paramount Pictures project.

Onscreen sisters and black-ish stars Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin also join the cast along with child stars Ian Armitage and Will Brisbin.

The majority of the stars announced in the cast will voice new characters specifically written for them in the film. Meanwhile, the recurring cast — including dogs Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye — of the animated series, which debuted in 2013, will be heavily featured in the August 2021 film.

"Kim's character is a new character being created for her specifically in the film," a source tells PEOPLE.

"I'm officially cool mom now to my kids! Paw Patrol We're On A Roll!!!" Kardashian West tweeted on Thursday, along with the cast announcement.

Production on the Paw Patrol film has been proceeding on schedule amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

News of the film spin-off was announced in February.

Paw Patrol follows eight pups — Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker — as they perform rescue missions and go on adventures in their appropriately named city Adventure Bay.