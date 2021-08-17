Here Are the Paw Patrol: The Movie Toys Your Kids Will Beg for, and You Won't Even Mind Buying Them
It's easy to understand why toddlers and preschoolers absolutely love Paw Patrol. The combination of heroic puppies and vehicles are an obvious win. But as a parent, you may not always get why your kid, who already has a full set of Marshall, Chase, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, and Zuma toys, is begging for a new one. Isn't one fire truck driven by a Dalmatian the same as another? With the arrival of Paw Patrol: The Movie, however, many of us are about to be total softies and spring for new movie-related toys.
Unlike the long-running Nickelodeon TV series, this movie attempts to draw parents in. The plot is every bit as loopy as the TV show, in which the Patrol has been known to rescue living dinosaurs, aliens, merpups, and often, a pet chicken. This time, their arch nemesis, the corrupt, cat-loving Mayor Humdinger, is threatening nearby Adventure City, the place where Chase was abandoned in his youth (never mind that he's still a puppy). He must face that past trauma so he and his friends, plus a Dachshund named Liberty, can save the city from environmental disaster. Along the way, they meet with characters voiced by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, and Jimmy Kimmel. There's a chance parents may sit through the whole movie instead of sneaking away to do anything else as we usually do while our kids are watching the show.
The adventure does not have to end after Ryder and his team of pups come to save the day, because there are already toys available to replicate their new city headquarters and vehicles. Your little Paw fans can play with new ramps and slides for Chase's police cruiser and Marshall's fire truck. Liberty can join her new friends in a flashy pink scooter, while Skye completes a dramatic rescue from her helicopter.
In anticipation of Paw Patrol: The Movie, toymaker Melissa & Doug came out with a new line of toys. These aren't necessarily related to the movie's characters or special gadgets, but they're an excellent way to harness your kids' love of all things pawsome into educational play. Toddlers can practice their motor skills with a vehicle dashboard or a set of cardboard blocks, and eventually, they'll be ready to pick up a marker or chalk to use at the Paw Patrol art center.
Below are some of the great new Paw Patrol toys our kids will love:
