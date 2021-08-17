Here Are the Paw Patrol: The Movie Toys Your Kids Will Beg for, and You Won't Even Mind Buying Them

Unlike the long-running Nickelodeon TV series, this movie attempts to draw parents in. The plot is every bit as loopy as the TV show, in which the Patrol has been known to rescue living dinosaurs, aliens, merpups, and often, a pet chicken. This time, their arch nemesis, the corrupt, cat-loving Mayor Humdinger, is threatening nearby Adventure City, the place where Chase was abandoned in his youth (never mind that he's still a puppy). He must face that past trauma so he and his friends, plus a Dachshund named Liberty, can save the city from environmental disaster. Along the way, they meet with characters voiced by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, and Jimmy Kimmel. There's a chance parents may sit through the whole movie instead of sneaking away to do anything else as we usually do while our kids are watching the show.