Perez Hilton, Molly Sims and More Pose with Kids at PAW Patrol 'Mighty Pups: Super Paws' Premiere

Some of PAW Patrol‘s biggest (and most adorable) fans came out to celebrate its newest offering on Sunday.

Famous faces like Perez Hilton, Molly Sims, Lisa Ling, Cheyenne Jackson, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer and Majandra Delfino brought their kids to a special “celebrity-only” advance screening of two of PAW Patrol‘s “Mighty Pups: Super Paws” upcoming new episodes.

Between posing for photos with two of the series’ most popular characters (Marshall and Chase), some of the little ones — like Chambers Hammer’s son Ford Douglas Armand, 2, and daughter Harper, 4½, plus Hilton’s two older kids Mia Alma, 4, and Mario Armando III, 6 — got their faces painted to look like their favorite animals.

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer and her kids Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Molly Sims and son Grey Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Cheyenne Jackson and family Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Many of the kids — like Sims’ son Grey Douglas, 2 — had a blast playing with PAW Patrol toys during the event at Nickelodeon Studios in Burbank, California.

“When you’re committed to Paw Patrol 🐾,” Sims captioned a cute selfie with her youngest child, showing them both rocking festive face paint.

Jackson and husband Jason Landau were all smiles as they posed in front of a wall themed for the special day, accompanied by their too-cute 2½-year-old twins: daughter Willow and son Ethan.

While Ling and husband Dr. Paul Song‘s daughter Ray, 3 on Thursday, didn’t look too sure about all the excitement, their older daughter Jett, 6, was all toothy grins during the family’s sweet photo op with Chase and Marshall.

Lisa Ling and family Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Majandra Delfino and family Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Delfino attended the gathering alongside husband David Walton and their two kids — son Louis Augustus, 5½, and daughter Cecilia Delphine, 7 this month.

Hilton sported a green beard for the fun day, where he and his children enjoyed some sweet on-theme treats on top of the special screening and kid-friendly activities.

“A HUGE thank you to @Nickelodeon for inviting the kiddos and me to a very special screening of your upcoming @PawPatrol #MightyPups #SuperPaws episode!” the blogger captioned a photo gallery. “The kids loved it and they had a blast (and way too much sugar) at the party after!”