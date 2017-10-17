Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Mario Lopez, Fergie, Ciara and Kim Kardashian West were among the celebs who attended PAW Patrol Live! at the Dolby Theatre over the weekend

They're on the Case! Ciara, Mario Lopez and More Celeb Parents Take Their Kids to PAW Patrol Live!

No pup is too small — including the kids of celebs!

Over the weekend, PAW Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue hit the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, and a number of famous faces brought their little ones out for some canine cheeriness.

One lucky kid who got some one-on-one time with the costumed pups? Future Zahir, 3, who attended the show with mom Ciara and stepdad Russell Wilson. (The couple share daughter Sienna Princess, 5 months.)

Other celebs in attendance? Fergie, Kim Kardashian West with 22-month old son Saint, and Mario Lopez — the latter of whom brought son Dominic Luciano, 4, and daughter Gia Francesca, 7, along for the fun.

“#PAWPatrolLive was lit… #TheLopezFamily,” he captioned an Instagram gallery, showing his kids posing with character toys — and the pups themselves!

PAW Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue continues its tour throughout the U.S. through June 2018.