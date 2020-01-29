Cubcoats Just Launched the Cutest 'Paw Patrol' Collection — and You Can Shop It on Amazon

No pup is too small for these new Cubcoats.

The brand behind the stuffed animal that transforms into a hoodie just launched a special collection featuring “Paw Patrol” characters. Currently, you can grab Chase, Skye, and Marshall Cubcoats for $45 each. Each hoodie comes in toddler and big-kid sizes (ranging from 2T to 10 years old), is made from a cotton fabric blend, and is machine-washable and dryer-safe.

Cubcoats have become quite popular since their inception in 2017. The cozy two-in-one toy-sweatshirts are even backed by celeb parents like Hilary Duff (who invested in the brand) and Chris Pratt. “They’re amazing for airplanes when your kid is cold, when they need something to play with, or when they need a pillow,” Duff said in an Instagram story. “This has saved me so many times!”

The “Paw Patrol” pups aren’t the only characters you’ll recognize: Cubcoats emulate several familiar figures, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Darth Vader and Chewbacca, and even Marvel heroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain America.

You’ll definitely want to add the “Paw Patrol” Cubcoats to your cart sooner rather than later — we anticipate this collection will be a hit, and the adorable pups might just sell out before you know it.