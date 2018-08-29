Pauly D on His 'Smart,' Cheeky 5-Year-Old Daughter: 'She's Going to Be a Prank Champion'

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio has a little comedian on his hands!

The Jersey Shore star, 38, opened up about his 5-year-old daughter Amabella Sophia while attending the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars party in Los Angeles Tuesday night, telling reporters his little girl already has quite the sense of humor.

“She does pranks on me. She hid my phone, and she’ll keep the prank going for like an hour,” the reality star told reporters, adding that Amabella is his “little mini-me.”

“I see all my traits in her,” DelVecchio admitted. “She’s running around, she’s going to be a prank champion already. She knows everything already, she’s smart.”

The father of one — who told reporters Amabella is currently into “a lot of SpongeBob” and “PJ Masks” — added that his greatest joy in being a dad is “to see another life form that I’m responsible for.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio Earl Gibson III/Getty

RELATED: Jersey Shore‘s Pauly D Calls His Daughter a “Little Mini-Me”: “She Wants to Be a DJ”

When asked how he relates to his Jersey Shore cast mate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro (who shares 4-month-old daughter Ariana Sky with on-off girlfriend Jen Harley), DelVecchio said he has advised his friend to put his daughter ahead of everything else.

“I told him, ‘Now you have something to put ahead of everything — make sure she’s good first. That’s the No. 1 priority, then you work on your relationship, work on yourself, whatever, but now that you have a baby, that comes first,’ ” he recalled.

RELATED VIDEO: The Cast of Jersey Shore Reveals Their Favorite Moments



DelVecchio, who’s currently single, admitted that he envies people with solid relationships — for example, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and husband Jionni LaValle — “all the time,” but isn’t too fussed about finding Ms. Right himself.

“It’s harder now,” he replied when asked about whether dating is more difficult now that he has a child. “I don’t know what these people’s motives are. I’m not even trying at this moment. If she comes, she comes.”