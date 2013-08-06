Paula Patton: Julian Won't Let Robin Steal the Spotlight

"He's like, 'No, no, no, it's my song, okay? You have your own song. I got my own song,'" Patton jokes.

Robin Thicke may be topping the charts with his hit “Blurred Lines,” but the singer has some stiff competition.

According to his wife Paula Patton, the couple’s 3-year-old son Julian Fuego is ready to storm the stage.

“He wants to be just like his dad. I mean, obsessed with it,” the 2 Guns actress, 37, shared during a recent appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

“Robin takes him to sound check and to set. [Julian’s] like, ‘I want to go to set!”

Patton continues, “He said one day, ‘I want to save up my money to buy a stage and I’m going to have some guys.’ He meant the band. He wants a band!”

But while he may be following in his famous father’s footsteps, Julian isn’t about to let the singer steal his spotlight. “It’s funny because he has a love-hate relationship with his dad,” Patton says. “He’s already competitive like an artist. He writes his own songs.”

And when Thicke tries to take the stage to lend his support as a backup singer, Julian steps in. “He’s like, ‘No, no, no, it’s my song, okay? You have your own song. I got my own song,'” Patton jokes. “We’re so proud of him. He only writes choruses, no verses, he’s all choruses.”

During a recent sound check, Julian was finally able to show off his skills, taking the mic and performing with the band in a clip shared by Patton.

“I was really impressed because … the band changed the music and he was like, ‘Okay!’ [He started singing], ‘Take your drop off!'” the proud mom says after the video ends.

“We want to think it’s, ‘Take your drop off,’ but I think he might be saying, ‘Take your top off,’ which really scares me! I’m trying to be a good mom, I promise, but Daddy’s video is not helping.”

