Paula Garces's Blog: Do I Have the Right to Feel Blue?

Me and my husband! Courtesy Paula Garces

Thanks for welcoming our new celebrity blogger, Paula Garces!

In addition to acting, Garces, 39, is the mastermind behind the first Latina superhero video game, Aluna.

Already mom to daughter Skye, 21, Garces is currently expecting another baby — a son!– with husband Antonio Hernandez in November.

Welcome to my second baby blog!

A lot has happened in a month. Where do I begin?

Well, if I’m being honest — as difficult as this is for me to admit — I am experiencing the baby bump blues!! I have everything I could want: a beautiful family that loves and supports me, great friends who are so excited about my pregnancy, a career that hasn’t stopped (I’ve been working on three shows: Devious Maids, All My Children and Warehouse 13) and I’ve been writing a children’s book Jose & Coqui throughout my entire pregnancy. I should be so grateful!

So why do I feel so blue? And do I even have a right to feel this way?

After four years of trying to have a baby and two miscarriages, I finally have this beautiful gift inside me and everyone around me seems to be so happy — they can’t wait to meet the little guy!

Image zoom



At my beautiful baby shower Courtesy Paula Garces

But lately all I can think about is how nauseated I still am, how much heartburn I’m living with and how my hands and feet have been swelling up like crazy. The biggest blow to my ego is the fact that I’m not one of the super pregnant women that you see in magazines: the ones that do Pilates and yoga and all kinds of exercises to maintain their figure and normal weight gain.

I’m just getting to be eight months pregnant and I have already gained over 50 pounds!!!

In the last month, I have been feeling very lethargic, a lot of back pain and my hips hurt so much that I waddle when I walk. I really haven’t had the energy to get out of bed and even wash my hair some days, let alone go workout.

When I’m not pregnant I’m a very active person. I guess I’m feeling like I’m losing my old self. I mean, my daughter is 21 years old — what am I doing having another baby?

Not only are the physical changes that are happening to my body getting to me, but these thoughts that are running through my head are really starting to bother me and worry me. Thank God I decided to communicate these feelings to my closest friends and family.

Image zoom



My daughter Skye and Antonio Courtesy Paula Garces

My bestie Stacey M., my daughter Skye and my sister Vanessa decided that what I really needed most was to get back to celebrating the most amazing thing that was happening to me: this growing baby boy inside of me. And to give my family and friends the opportunity to celebrate me, love me and spoil me in a very big way.

The coolest, biggest baby shower was the answer! I didn’t mean to sound ungrateful, but at the time a big party with everyone fussing over me was the last thing that I wanted. Thank God they did not listen to me!

Since I was no help, Stacey, Vanessa and Skye decided to recruit the BEST event planner ever Michael Russo. I must say Michael did his thing!!!

Image zoom



Plenty of pretty flowers Courtesy Paula Garces

The venue, Harbor Club at Prime in Huntington, New York was GORGEOUS. Not only was the place beautiful, but the food was so yummy, my guests are still raving about everything. The flowers by Pedestals Floral were right out of a fairytale dream.

Stacey contacted Lolly Clothing and they sent over a royal blue long dress that was so comfy and hugged me in all the right places, especially my baby bump. A necklace by Alma Mei had enough sparkle to make me feel like a princess.

My hubby hired a Cuban band called Trio Mas y Mas that played like angels and even made me shake my booty! Tony had them dedicate one of our favorite songs to me, “Love Song” by The Cure.

I got so inspired and so happy by the music and his dedication that I decided to do a dedication of my own to my daughter Skye. I quickly asked my close friend Adrienne Bailon to sing a song by the late Selena called “Como la Flor” to her. Adrienne rocked it — gracias amiga!!!

After that we all enjoyed Latin-flavored (guava, tres leches, flan and coquito) cupcakes by Brooklyn Cupcake for dessert. So yummy.

Image zoom



Adrienne Bailon and event planner Michael Russo Courtesy Paula Garces

My guests received goody bags filled with my comic book Aluna to remind me I still am super, foot rub and lip balm by Erbaviva to soothe my aching feet and chapped lips, a belly and face moisturizer by Novena Maternity and T-shirts by Alma Mei.

I even got a bassinet by Elm Baby‘s Culla-Belly that got me so excited about sleeping with my newborn in a safe way … I can’t wait!!!

My daughter Skye, my hubby Antonio, my sister Vanessa, my bestie Stacey, my friend/event planner Michael Russo and the rest of my family and friends: THANK YOU so much for reminding me that this is a special time that should be celebrated and remembered in a big way. The baby shower was beautiful and I am so lucky to not only have all of you, but this beautiful baby boy inside me!

I still get the baby bump blues every now and then, but now all I have to do is look back at the pics and videos from the baby shower and it never fails. It always makes me laugh, feel better and feel excited about my baby boy Antonio.

Image zoom



Group shot Courtesy Paula Garces

‘Til the next blog …

Besos,

— Paula Garces