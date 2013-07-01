It'll Be a Boy for Paula Garces

Image zoom



Courtesy Paula Garces

With her second child on the way this fall, Paula Garces has more news to share — she’s set to welcome a son.

“It’s a boy,” the Devious Maids star, 39, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I’m so excited!”

Garces, who is already mom to 21-year-old daughter Skye from a previous relationship, says there was one person who was even more excited than she was about learning the sex of the baby — Antonio Hernandez.

“My husband and I were on the phone together when the doctor told us,” the actress recalls. “And like a real Latino macho — my hubby is Puerto Rican — he screamed like a girl!”

“He was so excited because we already experienced a baby girl with Skye,” adds Garces, who says both her husband and daughter were hoping for a boy.



But Garces, who had all but given up hope on having another baby after two miscarriages, says she’s just excited to finally be pregnant again after so many years.

“I really just wanted a happy, healthy baby,” she explains.

Best known for her role as Maria from the Harold & Kumar franchise, Garces is currently juggling a role on All My Children in addition to her Devious Maids duties.

“The producers on both [shows] are all very excited and they’re amazing to me,” says Garces, adding that her bosses couldn’t be more supportive of her pregnancy. “I was afraid I would be fired or written out but on the contrary, they’ve given me more work.”

Garces is “almost five months” pregnant and says she has yet to decide on a baby name.

“Baby names are a big debate in my family,” she jokes. “Like true Colombian and Puerto Rican families, everybody and their mother is putting their two cents in — everything from Jose to Francisco to Victorio to Rain has been suggested.”