Paula Faris Reveals Why She Brought 12-Year-Old Daughter into Bathroom During Third Miscarriage

Paula Faris has suffered another miscarriage.

The television journalist stopped by her alma mater The View on Thursday, where she touched on her podcast Journeys of Faith and revealed that she had a pregnancy loss last summer after experiencing two previously.

“I’m 44. I’ve always wanted four kids — maybe because I am the youngest of four. But that was my third miscarriage,” said Faris, after Meghan McCain (who has also suffered a miscarriage) thanked her for being “an incredible source of support.”

After having “three healthy pregnancies” (with her and husband John Krueger‘s sons Landon, 6, and JJ, 10, plus daughter Caroline Grace, 12), Faris “knew what was going on” this time around with the loss, which happened over Fourth of July weekend while the family was on vacation in Maryland. And she chose to use the moment as a teaching opportunity for her oldest child.

“I brought my daughter into the restroom with me,” she recounted. “I showed her what was going on and I said, ‘I just want to let you know, Mommy is … the baby is probably no longer viable. Mommy doesn’t feel any guilt. This is normal, it happens to so many women, it’s happened to me a couple of other times. When you get pregnant, it might happen to you, honey. And I want you to know there’s nothing you did wrong.’ “

“It’s important to grieve, but it’s also important to know that this happens to so many of us. She’s 12. She’s the perfect child, by the way,” she said, joking, “And then I have my boys, who are savages. God has a sense of humor.”

Faris is now a journalist for ABC News, after appearing on Good Morning America and The View before her departure from both shows in August 2018.

“I’m excited to get my life back,” she told PEOPLE the previous month. “I have three kids and working at GMA Weekend and The View has been awesome, but I’m so excited to not go to bed at 8:30 or 9 p.m. on a Friday or Saturday night because my alarm would go off for work at 3:30 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday morning.”

Faris added that after going through a “rough year health-wise” she knew it was time to make a change.

“What kicked it off is that I had a really tough miscarriage,” she said. “I feel like it was in that moment that really re-positioned my priority compass and our family’s priority compass. I realized that my kids need me in the stands and on the sidelines, my husband and I need that time to reconnect.”

McCain, 35, said on Thursday’s episode of The View that she “almost regretted talking about” her miscarriage, but Faris helped by being “so open about” her own losses.

The daughter of the late Sen. John McCain revealed in July that she had been pregnant with a daughter for her and husband Ben Domenech, but subsequently suffered a miscarriage. She called the loss a “horrendous experience” at the time, adding that she “would not wish it upon anyone.”

“I’ve always been agnostic about having kids,” she said in a candid interview on Good Morning America. “I don’t feel naturally maternal. I don’t feel this natural draw to motherhood. And I think my response and how sad I felt afterward surprised me.”

“Nobody talks about this kind of stuff,” McCain continued. “The only experience I’ve ever had on TV when women are pregnant is streamers and excitement, which is wonderful and amazing, but I just think there’s a lot of other women out there who have my experience and you are not alone.”