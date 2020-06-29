Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shares a Selfie with Vin Diesel's Kids: 'Family, Forever'

Vin Diesel is the godfather of the late Paul Walker's 21-year-old daughter, Meadow

Just like theirs was, the bond between Paul Walker and Vin Diesel's children is unbreakable.

On Monday, the late Walker's 21-year-old daughter Meadow shared a sweet selfie taken with all three of Diesel's children: daughters Pauline (who was named after Walker), 5, and Similce, 12, plus son Vincent, 10.

The sunny outdoor photo shows the quartet dressed casually and all flashing big smiles for the camera, with Meadow wearing a maroon hoodie and hoop earrings, her dark hair tied back.

"Family, forever," she captioned the snapshot, tagging Diesel, 52.

Diesel and Meadow have been open about their love for one another's families over the years. In November, the actor marked Meadow's 21st birthday with a sweet snap of her and Pauline.

Along with the picture, the Fast & Furious 9 actor included a touching caption, giving a glimpse into his and Meadow's heartwarming bond.

"I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming… but the truth is I have always been proud of you," Diesel began. "Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it's your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin."

Meadow was quick to respond to Diesel's kind words, writing in a comment, "Thank you so much. I can't wait to see you soon. And my little angels. Love you."

Walker died in a November 2013 car crash at 40 — just weeks after Meadow turned 15. As Paul and Diesel were close friends and Fast & Furious costars, Diesel remains a part of Meadow's life.

Diesel even shared that on Sept. 12, 2019 — which would have been Walker's 46th birthday — Meadow checked in on the actor.

"Normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake. Haha," he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post for the late actor's birthday. "Instead I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother."