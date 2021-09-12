Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shares Sweet Childhood Throwback for Late Dad's 48th Birthday

"Happy birthday daddy, I love you," Meadow Walker wrote on Instagram, posting a sweet childhood throwback photo of herself with late father Paul Walker

Meadow Walker is keeping her father Paul Walker's memory alive.

The model, 22, celebrated her late dad's 48th birthday on Sunday, posting a sweet childhood throwback photo of herself with the Fast and the Furious star. "Happy birthday daddy, I love you," Meadow wrote in the caption.

She was 15 years old when Paul died on November 30, 2013, in a car crash. He was 40. As he was in the middle of filming Fast 7 at the time, Paul's brothers Caleb and Cody were hired to stand in for him for the remainder of production, before his face was digitally superimposed onto their bodies.

Meadow has frequently honored her father's memory, most recently attending the premiere of F9 in June. Paul's costar Vin Diesel has even discussed the possibility of Meadow appearing in an upcoming installment in the franchise.

"I would not count anything out," Diesel, 54, told E!'s Daily Pop in June. "Let me just, without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10, let's just say nothing's ruled out."

Diesel has said he feels "very protective" of his goddaughter Meadow, who's remained close with his family over the years. "She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day," he told Extra in June.

"To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things," Diesel added. "There are moments when I see her playing with [his 6-year-old daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep 'cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that." He also shares daughter Similce, 13, and son Vincent, 11, with partner Paloma Jiménez, 38, and they named Pauline in honor of Paul.

Meadow also considers herself a part of their brood. "Family <3," she captioned a black-and-white photo of herself hugging Diesel and Similce in May. "All love. Always ... " Diesel wrote in the comments.