BumpWatch: Paul Stanley and Erin: Waiting for Baby
With their baby girl due this month, Paul Stanley and wife Erin treated daughter Sarah Brianna, 2½, to some solo time on Thursday in Beverly Hills.
The trio lunched at Sharky’s, where the tot came away from the meal with some balloons!
The latest addition to the family will also join Colin Michael, 4½, and Evan Shane, 17, Stanley’s son from a previous relationship.
“I may be 59,” the KISS guitarist says, “but the only rocking chair this rocker is getting ready for is the one for my new baby.”