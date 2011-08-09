BumpWatch: Paul Stanley and Erin: Waiting for Baby

With their baby girl due this month, Paul Stanley and wife Erin treated daughter Sarah Brianna, 2½, to some solo time on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 07:59 PM
The trio lunched at Sharky’s, where the tot came away from the meal with some balloons!

The latest addition to the family will also join Colin Michael, 4½, and Evan Shane, 17, Stanley’s son from a previous relationship.

“I may be 59,” the KISS guitarist says, “but the only rocking chair this rocker is getting ready for is the one for my new baby.”

