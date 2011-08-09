BumpWatch: Paul Stanley and Erin: Waiting for Baby

With their baby girl due this month, Paul Stanley and wife Erin treated daughter Sarah Brianna, 2½, to some solo time on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

The trio lunched at Sharky’s, where the tot came away from the meal with some balloons!

The latest addition to the family will also join Colin Michael, 4½, and Evan Shane, 17, Stanley’s son from a previous relationship.