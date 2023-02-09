Paul Rudd Says His Son Used to Think He Worked at the Movie Theater: 'I Never Corrected Him'

Paul Rudd is dad to son Jack, 17, and daughter Darby, 13, with wife Julie Yaeger

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 10:00 AM

Paul Rudd's kids weren't quite aware of their father's fame while growing up.

In an exclusive clip from this weekend's episode of Sunday TODAY, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star, 53, sits down with Willie Geist to discuss whether his kids are aware of his successful career.

While Rudd says son Jack, 17, and daughter Darby, 13, have "finally put it all together" that their dad is an actor, things were very different when they were little.

"When my kids were very young — I'm not gonna sit my kids down when they're 3 and say, 'You know, I've got some DVDs to show you,' " he says. "I didn't really explain what I did."

Rudd then recalls a sweet story of when his son was "about 4 or 5 and went to a movie theater to see a movie with his friends."

"We were all going, and there was a movie poster that I was on that was in the lobby. So they all just thought that I worked at the movie theater, which I thought was very cute," he shares.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paul Rudd and Jack Sullivan Rudd attend AT&T TV Super Saturday Night
Paul Rudd and Son Jack. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"And then, a few years later, I think when he was 15, he finally put it all together," he adds.

"I never corrected him," he says, teasing he'd say 'I work at the AMC Lowes.' "

The actor opened up to PEOPLE earlier this week about what his kids think about him being a Marvel superhero.

"I think I'm dad more than I'm Ant-Man or in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Yeah. They don't care, nor should they," he said of his kids, whom he shares with his wife, screenwriter and producer Julie Yaeger.

The star, who was crowned PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021, has played thief-turned-hero Scott Lang for nearly 10 years after being cast in the role back in 2013.

Sunday TODAY airs live on NBC at 8 a.m. ET. Check your local listings.

Related Articles
Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd attend AT&T TV Super Saturday Night
Paul Rudd Says Jeremy Renner Is 'Doing Well' While Recovering from Snowplow Accident: 'The Best Guy'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Esti Maxine Stephens with Luna and Miles
John Legend Talks 'Challenges' He and Chrissy Teigen Faced on Journey to Welcoming New Baby Esti
FOX News' Hillary Vaughn and Peter Doocy Welcome a Baby Girl: 'Best Assignment I've Ever Had'
FOX News' Hillary Vaughn and Peter Doocy Welcome Baby Girl: 'Best Assignment I've Ever Had'
Exclusive: Rumer Willis on Peggy Rometo and Kimberly Van Der Beek's podcast Bathroom Chronicles
Pregnant Rumer Willis Says She's Always 'Wanted to Be a Mom': 'It Was Never a Question for Me'
Tom Brady jack and Julian Edelman
Tom Brady Trolls Julian Edelman as Son Jack, 15, Is 'Towering Over' Him in Photo: 'Stopped Growing'
Carey Hary, Pink, children
Pink Opens Up About Death of Family Nanny — and the Sweet Way Son Jameson Keeps Her Memory Alive
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a picture with his family at the end of the game, (L-R) Bronny James, Bryce James, Zhuri James Savannah James and Gloria James, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar's career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LeBron James Poses with All Three of His Kids After Becoming Highest-Scoring NBA Player
Naturi Naughton and Husband Xavier 'Two' Lewis Expecting Their First Baby Together
Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Husband Two Lewis Expecting First Baby Together: 'So Grateful'
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' film premiere, London, UK - 18 Dec 2019
Pregnant Meghan Trainor Says She Knows the Sex and the 'Full Name' of Her Baby: 'I'm Prepared'
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses for a portrait at NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night; Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl
Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl: Photos
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Footage of Her Kissing Son Aire
Kylie Jenner Lovingly Kisses 1-Year-Old Son Aire in Adorable New Video
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy visits the Empire State Building on September 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)
Jenna Johnson Reveals Baby's Name, Shows His Face in Sweet Instagram Photo: 'Completely Infatuated'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional as He Talks About Son with Autism: 'Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way'
Ed Speleers attends the Starz Premiere event for "Outlander" Season 5 at Hollywood Palladium on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California., Penn Badgley visits the SiriusXM Studios on January 8, 2020 in New York City.
'You' Newcomer Ed Speleers Says He and Costar Penn Badgley 'Bonded' over Fatherhood: 'We Connected'
Ruben Studdard Shares the Special Connection Son Olivier Shares with the Singer's Late Brother
'American Idol' Alum Ruben Studdard Reveals the Connection Son Shares with Singer's Late Brother
Maria Menounos attends The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Maria Menounos Shares Ultrasound Video with Dad in Emotional Clip: 'That's My Baby'