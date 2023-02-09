Paul Rudd Says His Son Used to Think He Worked at the Movie Theater: 'I Never Corrected Him'

Paul Rudd's kids weren't quite aware of their father's fame while growing up.

In an exclusive clip from this weekend's episode of Sunday TODAY, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star, 53, sits down with Willie Geist to discuss whether his kids are aware of his successful career.

While Rudd says son Jack, 17, and daughter Darby, 13, have "finally put it all together" that their dad is an actor, things were very different when they were little.

"When my kids were very young — I'm not gonna sit my kids down when they're 3 and say, 'You know, I've got some DVDs to show you,' " he says. "I didn't really explain what I did."

Rudd then recalls a sweet story of when his son was "about 4 or 5 and went to a movie theater to see a movie with his friends."

"We were all going, and there was a movie poster that I was on that was in the lobby. So they all just thought that I worked at the movie theater, which I thought was very cute," he shares.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paul Rudd and Son Jack. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"And then, a few years later, I think when he was 15, he finally put it all together," he adds.

"I never corrected him," he says, teasing he'd say 'I work at the AMC Lowes.' "

The actor opened up to PEOPLE earlier this week about what his kids think about him being a Marvel superhero.

"I think I'm dad more than I'm Ant-Man or in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Yeah. They don't care, nor should they," he said of his kids, whom he shares with his wife, screenwriter and producer Julie Yaeger.

The star, who was crowned PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021, has played thief-turned-hero Scott Lang for nearly 10 years after being cast in the role back in 2013.

Sunday TODAY airs live on NBC at 8 a.m. ET. Check your local listings.