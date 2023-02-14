Paul Rudd and Son Jack Celebrate Super Bowl Win — and Fans Can't Get Over How Alike They Sound

Paul Rudd and his son Jack may have stolen the show as they celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win on Sunday.

In a hilarious post-game interview with FOX Sports, Rudd, 53, and his son Jack, 17, expressed their excitement at the Chiefs' victory.

"I can't believe it," Rudd said of the team's last-minute three-point win over the Philadelphia Eagles. "It was such a great game, and, wow, it all just feels so overwhelming and incredible."

His son, Jack, was maybe even more excited than his Chiefs super-fan dad, making his dad and FOX Sports host Peter Schrager laugh as he said, "I just wanna thank Patrick Mahomes for existing, for putting in all the work, so we can just all enjoy his greatness every week."

"I'm so lucky that I am alive to watch this, and I just — I cannot believe he's a real person. I don't know how to explain it, I just can't believe he's a real person."

Fans were quick to spot the impressive similarities between the father and son duo as they celebrated the Chiefs win, with many saying that Jack not only resembled his father looks-wise but sounds just like him.

"Paul Rudd's son is literally a copy of him LOL," one user wrote on Twitter.

In a now-viral TikTok video of the FOX Sports interview, people could not get enough of their similarities. "It's like he's doing a perfect Paul Rudd impression 😂," one user's comment reads.

Another says the former PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive's son may be giving his old man a run for his money. "Jack is more like Paul Rudd than Paul is 😂."

"Not even just the sound of the voice. Literally down to the exact cadence; the WAY he says things is exactly the same," another user commented.

Before the big game on Sunday, Rudd expressed his nerves about watching his favorite team take on the Eagles.

"It's always tough when you have a real vested interest," he told PEOPLE at the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere in Los Angeles last week. "Unless it's a total blowout, but I'm really hoping that they win."

He added that watching such a high-stakes game is "very stressful," but he was hoping to see it in person, which he did.

"I just want to be elated at the end of the game," he said — and he certainly was.

As the Chiefs secured their second Super Bowl victory in three years, Rudd, who graces the cover of this week's issue of PEOPLE, and Jack can now say they witnessed history twice.

In 2020, when Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a historic victory, the team's first in 50 years, the father and son were there to see it.

Rudd later told PEOPLE that watching the Chiefs win is up there with his wedding and the birth of his children as one of his favorite memories in life. "I had a moment where I was like, 'clock this,' because this is one of the greatest moments of my life," he recalled of attending Super Bowl LIV with Jack.

The Ant-Man actor raised his two kids to be Kansas City fans, despite the fact that they've lived in New York City all their lives. "There was something innately certain with my kids that they like to root for a team nobody is really going to root for. They were Chiefs fanatics before Patrick Mahomes. It's nice that I get to share in the successes of KC sports teams with them and they feel it strongly."

When the Chiefs won big in Miami in 2020, Rudd said it was "an amazing thing" to witness it alongside his son.