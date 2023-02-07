Paul Rudd Says His Kids 'Don't Care' He's' Ant-Man' : 'Nor Should They'

Paul Rudd's kids aren't impressed that he's Ant-Man.

The actor, 53, opened up to PEOPLE about what his son Jack, 17, and daughter Darby, 13, think about him being a Marvel superhero at the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.

"I think I'm dad more than I'm Ant-Man or in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Yeah. They don't care, nor should they," he said of his kids, whom he shares with his wife, screenwriter and producer Julie Yaeger.

Rudd was joined by his wife on the red carpet for the premiere, which was held at the Regency Village Theater. Rudd wore a houndstooth-patterned suit with a blue tie, while Yaeger rocked a black velvet suit and blue heels.

The star, who was crowned PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021, has played thief-turned-hero Scott Lang for nearly 10 years after being cast in the role back in 2013.

"It's like this kind of thing doesn't just happen, so it's coming up now on nearly 10 years, which is a long time, and it's been a wild ride," Rudd added of how the role has changed his life. "I've gotten to go to many different countries. I've met lots of people I never would've met, and to be a part of something that has such global interest has been an amazing experience."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to hit movie theaters on Feb. 17 and follows 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

While it's Rudd's third time in the famous suit, he recently revealed it was "much harder" to get in shape for the new Ant-Man project than the previous movies.

"I worked really hard to get back into shape for Quantumania, and I realized, 'Oh my God, this is so much harder than it was [for the last Ant-Man project]," he told Men's Health for their March 2023 issue.

"I had fallen off more than I had in the past. All of a sudden my clothes fit tight. And I thought, 'God, this sucks. I can't even wear these pants.'"

"So I'd say to myself, Well, I might as well just eat some of these cookies. I was irritable and self-conscious. I just wasn't in a good mood. I really beat myself up,'" he added.

Despite this Rudd credited his determination with helping him achieve his ideal shape.

"I can be a hyper-focused person if I have a goal. If I'm doing one of these movies and I know that in four months I have to do a shirtless scene, I'm pretty dialed in," he explained.

"I also try and find the happy medium. I could work out hard and eat perfectly and I'll still look worse than most of the other Avengers," Rudd quipped.