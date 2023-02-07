Paul Rudd Says His Kids 'Don't Care' He's' Ant-Man' : 'Nor Should They'

The Marvel actor exclusively tells PEOPLE his son Jack and daughter Darby just see him as their dad

By Alex Cramer
Published on February 7, 2023 06:28 AM
Paul Rudd attends Marvel Studios' “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania"
Paul Rudd. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Paul Rudd's kids aren't impressed that he's Ant-Man.

The actor, 53, opened up to PEOPLE about what his son Jack, 17, and daughter Darby, 13, think about him being a Marvel superhero at the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.

"I think I'm dad more than I'm Ant-Man or in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Yeah. They don't care, nor should they," he said of his kids, whom he shares with his wife, screenwriter and producer Julie Yaeger.

Rudd was joined by his wife on the red carpet for the premiere, which was held at the Regency Village Theater. Rudd wore a houndstooth-patterned suit with a blue tie, while Yaeger rocked a black velvet suit and blue heels.

The star, who was crowned PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021, has played thief-turned-hero Scott Lang for nearly 10 years after being cast in the role back in 2013.

Julie Yaeger and Paul Rudd attend Marvel Studios' “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania"
Paul Rudd and Julie Yaeger. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"It's like this kind of thing doesn't just happen, so it's coming up now on nearly 10 years, which is a long time, and it's been a wild ride," Rudd added of how the role has changed his life. "I've gotten to go to many different countries. I've met lots of people I never would've met, and to be a part of something that has such global interest has been an amazing experience."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to hit movie theaters on Feb. 17 and follows 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

While it's Rudd's third time in the famous suit, he recently revealed it was "much harder" to get in shape for the new Ant-Man project than the previous movies.

Paul Rudd and Jack Sullivan Rudd attend AT&T TV Super Saturday Night
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"I worked really hard to get back into shape for Quantumania, and I realized, 'Oh my God, this is so much harder than it was [for the last Ant-Man project]," he told Men's Health for their March 2023 issue.

"I had fallen off more than I had in the past. All of a sudden my clothes fit tight. And I thought, 'God, this sucks. I can't even wear these pants.'"

"So I'd say to myself, Well, I might as well just eat some of these cookies. I was irritable and self-conscious. I just wasn't in a good mood. I really beat myself up,'" he added.

RELATED VIDEO: Paul Rudd Gave Advice to Chris Evans on Being Sexiest Man Alive: 'There's a Lot You Have to Live Up To'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite this Rudd credited his determination with helping him achieve his ideal shape.

"I can be a hyper-focused person if I have a goal. If I'm doing one of these movies and I know that in four months I have to do a shirtless scene, I'm pretty dialed in," he explained.

"I also try and find the happy medium. I could work out hard and eat perfectly and I'll still look worse than most of the other Avengers," Rudd quipped.

Updated by
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

learn more
Related Articles
Men’s Health March 2023 issue cover + portraits feat. Paul Rudd: photo credit: Carter Smith for Men’s Health**
Paul Rudd Says It Was 'Much Harder' to Get in Shape for New 'Ant-Man' Movie Than Previous Films
Paul Rudd attends the HFPA and THR Golden Globe Ambassador Party at Catch LA on November 14, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
Paul Rudd Offered Chris Evans Advice on Being Sexiest Man Alive: 'There's a Lot You Have to Live Up To'
Look Out for the Little Guy by Scott Lang
Marvel Is Actually Publishing a Fictional Scott Lang Memoir from 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'
Men’s Health March 2023 issue cover + portraits feat. Paul Rudd: photo credit: Carter Smith for Men’s Health**
Paul Rudd Explains What's Behind His Superhuman Ability to Stay So Youthful
NEW TRAILER DEBUTS FOR MARVEL STUDIOS’ “ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA”
Everything to Know About 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'
Stephen Dorff at the IndieWire Sundance Studio, Presented by Dropbox on January 23, 2023 in Park City, Utah.
Stephen Dorff Calls Modern Superhero Movies 'Garbage' Compared to 'Blade' : 'Their Movies Suck'
NEW TRAILER DEBUTS FOR MARVEL STUDIOS’ “ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA”
Paul Rudd Meets Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer
Jack Harlow Doritos Super Bow Commerical
Every Super Bowl 2023 Commercial and Ad, So Far
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania | Official Trailer. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlNFpri-Y40. Marvel Entertainment
Bill Murray's Mysterious Role in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Revealed by Director
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Don Cheadle attends the "White Noise" opening night premiere during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)
Don Cheadle Recalls Being Given 2 Hours to Accept Marvel Role Before It Went 'to the Next Person'
Chris Evans ; Paul Rudd ; Sexiest Man Alive
Chris Evans Says It's 'Damn Near Impossible' to Follow Paul Rudd as Sexiest Man Alive
Ant-Man
Everything to Know About 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'
Christian Bale and Sibi Blažić attend "The Pale Blue Eye" Los Angeles Premiere at Directors Guild Of America on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Christian Bale Walks Red Carpet with Wife as He Admits Their Kids Don't Watch His Movies
Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors on His Viral Shirtless Photo and 'Special' Bond with 'Devotion' Costar Glen Powell
Michael B. Jordan and Chris Evans
Former Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan Teases Marvel Costar Chris Evans About His New Title
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford); Harrison Ford attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "1923"
Actors Who Were De-Aged for Roles Using Special Visual Effects