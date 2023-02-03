Paul McCartney on How Relationship with His 5 Kids Has Changed Over Time: 'They're Guiding Me'

Paul McCartney is a dad to five and a grandfather to eight

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on February 3, 2023 01:32 PM
Paul McCartney poses with his wife Linda (1941 - 1998), and their daughters, left to right, Heather, Stella and Mary at an airport, 30th June 1975
Photo: Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty

Paul McCartney is opening up about fatherhood.

In a recently shared blog on the Beatles icon's website, the father of five, 80, opened up about how his role as a dad has changed now that his children are adults.

"As far as being a dad is concerned, I've always just tried to give my kids a bit of guidance if they seem to need it - but that was mainly when they were younger," he wrote. "Now that they are older, they're guiding me!"

"They don't need so much guidance these days but if there's ever a problem, I'm very happy to be the guy they come to," McCartney continued. "So, that's largely the thing of being a dad. You're just there to help, and I suppose have fun with - we do have a lot of fun. Now they're older, we can have a drink together, for instance!"

McCartney shares daughter Beatrice, 19, with ex Heather Mills, son James, 45, and daughters Stella, 51, Mary, 53, with late wife Linda, as well as daughter Heather, 60, Linda's child from a previous relationship.

In addition to being a father of five, the legendary musician is also "Grandude" to eight grandchildren — Stella's four children, ages 12 to 17, and Mary's four children, ages 11 to 23 — who he told PEOPLE he calls "chillers." He's also written two picture books, Hey Grandude! and Grandude's Green Submarine.

"I'm really happy with how Hey Grandude! was received, as this was a very personal story for me, celebrating Grandudes everywhere and their relationships and adventures with their grandchildren," the music icon previously told PEOPLE in a statement. "I love that it has become a book read to grandkids at bedtime all around the world."

