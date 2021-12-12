Hallmark Channel Star Paul Greene Has Become a Father for the Second Time: 'a Super Healthy Little Boy'

Paul Greene, who stars in the new Hallmark movie Christmas CEO, welcomes baby boy Austin with fiancée Kate Austin

Kate Austin and Paul Greene attend the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Summer 2016 TCA press tour event at a private residence on July 27, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Actor Paul Greene is a dad for the second time!

"Our little guy Austin is born!" Greene exclusively tells PEOPLE. "We are tired but beyond happy!"

Hallmark Channel star Greene, 47, welcomed his second son early on Sunday morning at St. John's Santa Monica after a "four-day marathon."

This is the actor's first child with fiancée Kate Austin, 41, an Australian actress and life strategist.

Little Austin weighs 8 lbs., 2 oz. "He is a super healthy little boy, and we are thrilled," Greene continues.

Their son — Kate's first child — was due on Nov. 25, but kept the anxious parents, who live in Los Angeles, waiting for a couple of weeks.

Greene was scheduled to mingle with fans this weekend at Hallmark Channel's Christmas Con in Edison, New Jersey, but had to bow out while awaiting the birth.

"Kate was amazing through it all," Greene says.

Greene is also the father of Olivier, 18 (with ex-wife Angi Greene Fletcher), who has graduated from high school and is pursuing some business adventures.

Greene told PEOPLE last month how ready he was for another child and how much he loves being a dad.

"It teaches me to be kind and patient, and is a total learning experience, which keeps me young," he shared. "I was born to be a dad."

After some intimate time, the new family will head for their 3,500-square-foot A-frame vacation cabin on Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains.

"We love the trees, all of nature and amazing views," Greene says.

In his new movie, Christmas CEO, costar Marisol Nichols plays the CEO of a small toy company who gets a big offer to merge with a large company, but needs her former business partner (Greene's character) to sign off on the deal.

"Marisol and I had great chemistry while filming," says Greene, who also has played Dr. Carson Shepherd for many seasons on Hallmark's series, When Calls the Heart.

"Marisol's character lays her heart out, and it's very intense and emotional," he notes. "This is one of my favorite movies."

Greene, a longtime singer and songwriter, released an album earlier this month called "Long Way Home," that he recorded in Nashville. He regularly serenades his fans with a variety of music on Facebook and YouTube.

He did the same for Kate and Austin. "I sang and played guitar to Kate's belly while she was pregnant," he says of Kate, who has been studying virtually for her master's degree in NLP (neuro-linguistic programming), which uses language to bring about changes in a person's thoughts and behavior.