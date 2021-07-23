Hallmark Channel Star Paul Greene, Fiancée Kate Austin Expecting Baby Boy: 'I Was Born to Be a Dad'

A baby is on the way!

Hallmark Channel star Paul Greene will be a dad for the second time when the baby boy he is expecting with fiancé Kate Austin is born on Thanksgiving Day.

"I love being a dad," Greene, 47, who plays Dr. Carson Shepherd on the Hallmark original series When Calls the Heart and also has a new Hallmark Christmas movie on the books, tells PEOPLE. "It teaches me to be kind and patient, and is a total learning experience which keeps me young. I was born to be a dad."

Greene is the father of 17-year-old son Oliver (with ex-wife Angi Greene Fletcher), who just graduated from high school and is pursuing entrepreneurial adventures.

"Oliver and I play beach volleyball here in Southern California," says Greene, who was born and raised in Canada. "We always have so much fun."

Greene was in the birthing room when Oliver was born and spent the early years changing diapers and being a dutiful dad. It came natural for him. "I was totally into it," he says. "Angi and I split when he was 2 years old, but since he lives with both of us, I have played a major role in his rearing."

Austin, an Australian bred actress/life strategist, is excited about having her first child because she has seen Greene's performance as a dad.

"I am thrilled about becoming a mom, but I have never felt that I needed a child to be complete," Austin, 41, tells PEOPLE. "Paul is an amazing father, which has changed my feelings about parenting. I know he will be with me all the way."

The pregnancy has been good for Austin, who is bursting with energy and feeling healthy. "Kate has had the best pregnancy," Greene says. "No issues at all. She listens to her body and has been very active throughout all of it."

Greene and Austin are opting for a natural birth as minimally invasive as possible with Greene there all the way. Austin hopes to encourage older women not to fear child birth.

"If a woman is fit and healthy, then it is fine to be older when giving birth," says Austin, who is studying virtually for her master's degree in NLP (neuro-linguistic programming), which uses language to bring about changes in a person's thoughts and behavior.

"Paul and I have two Pilates machines, we beach walk, eat organic food and enjoy our time together," she says. "We have a unique relationship, we actually wake up in the morning laughing. We are so happy to be having a boy. We know parenting together will be special."

The baby will be born in Los Angeles, then after a few weeks the new family will head for their 3,500-square-foot A-frame vacation cabin on Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains. "We love the trees, all of nature and amazing views," Greene says. "It is very relaxing."

A longtime singer and songwriter as well as an actor, Greene has hosted many Facebook concerts throughout the pandemic. He will continue entertaining his fans on social media and in live concerts around the country, including July 31 at the Jamison Theater located in The Factory at Franklin, Tennessee.

The performer knows he will be super busy when the baby is born but believes the timing is right.