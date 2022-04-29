Paul Bettany was met with an unexpected surprise when he recently logged in to his Disney+ profile

Paul Bettany Reveals His Kids Dubbed Him as the 'Worst Avenger' in Hilarious Prank

Paul Bettany's kids love to tease their dad for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The WandaVision star, 50, appeared on Wednesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he told viewers about a clever prank that one of his kids pulled on him when he recently tried to log into his Disney+ account.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Is that something your kids think is cool, that their dad's an Avenger?" Meyers asked the actor, to which he admitted, "Yes, but they torture me with it."

The actor and wife Jennifer Connelly are parents to sons Kai, 23, and Stellan, 18, plus daughter Agnes, 10.

"My daughter has moved through all the different Avengers as her favorite. It's never, never me," he added.

"Just recently I wanted to watch Moon Knight and I tried to log in to my Disney+ account and they had edited my profile," shared Bettany, as Meyers pulls up a screenshot of Bettany's profile on the streaming service.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mike Marsland/WireImage Credit: Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube, Mike Marsland/WireImage

One of his kids altered Bettany's profile to show a picture of his WandaVision character with the name "Worst Avenger" under the photo. Bettany reprised his Avengers role as Vision for the Disney+ limited series WandaVision, which aired all episodes in 2021.

"Yeah, I have my suspicions but I don't actually know who [did it]," Bettany said of the prank, which Meyers, 48, called "very cruel."

"Maybe you're all beginning to build up some picture of my home life," the actor teased.