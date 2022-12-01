Pau Gasol and Wife Cat Welcome Second Baby, a Son: 'Officially a Family of Four!'

Pau Gasol's team just got a little bit bigger!

The former Los Angeles Laker star and wife Cat McDonnell have welcomed their second baby together, a son, the couple revealed on Instagram Thursday.

Sharing the exciting news in a joint Instagram post in both Spanish and English, the couple wrote, "Our baby boy has arrived!!"

"We are beyond happy to welcome our son to the world," the pair continued. "Everything has gone really well and we are officially a family of 4! 💙"

Gasol and McDonnell's baby boy joins the couple's daughter, 2-year-old Elisabet Gianna, whose middle name is a tribute to close friend and former teammate Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The father-daughter pair died tragically in January 2020, along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Congratulations for the new family of four rang in from many, including Bryant's eldest daughter, Natalia, who reshared their post with emojis indicating her excitement.

The family of three posed together to reveal their exciting baby news in August with a shot where Gasol posed with his arms open as Cat held Elisabet, kissing the toddler.

"Big sister reporting for duty! 🤗," they wrote in the joint Instagram post. "Baby brother Gasol arriving soon!! 💙 #Fall2022 #hermanopequeño."

Speaking with PEOPLE last year about his documentary Pau Gasol: It's About the Journey, the retired basketball player talked about spending quality time with his loved ones, including the Bryant family. He also shared his excitement to add to his brood.

"I've enjoyed our baby girl so much. Ellie is incredible and we are looking forward to expanding our family. We'll see what number it ends up being, so one at a time, because you don't realize the amount of work and dedication that a kid requires until you actually have it," he told PEOPLE.

"It sounds really all good theoretically, but you have to be ... you're responsible for a human being," he said of raising a child. "I like to be present with my children as much as I can, but I also want to do a lot of things because I have opportunities to do exceptional things. Finding that balance is going to be always the key to being able to be present and having a healthy family life and then also pursue ambitious goals outside of a family."