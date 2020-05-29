Patton Oswalt's Wife Meredith Salenger Joins His Daughter's Zoom Class on The Journey of Natty Gann

Meredith Salenger starred as the titular character in The Journey of Natty Gann

Patton Oswalt's family just made homeschooling a lot more epic!

On Thursday, the I Love Everything comedian, 51, shared a sweet photo of his daughter Alice Rigney, 11, preparing to appear in a virtual class with her stepmother, Meredith Salenger.

As Alice's class had just watched The Journey of Natty Gann to learn about the Great Depression, Oswalt said Salenger — who starred as the titular character in the 1985 Disney film — had been invited to sit in on the lesson as a "very special guest."

"My daughter’s class is learning about The Great Depression so they all watched THE JOURNEY OF NATTY GANN and they’re about to do a Zoom meeting with a very special guest," he wrote alongside the shot, which showed Salenger, 50, and Alice wearing newsboy caps similar to the one worn by the character, Natty Gann.

Oswalt recently spoke to PEOPLE Now about how he's been homeschooling his daughter amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, revealing that math has been the toughest subject for him to teach.

"What I have discovered is that my math knowledge ends at just before the fourth grade. My daughter is in the fourth grade and she brings me stuff, and I'm like, 'I don't know what this means,' " he said.

"It's sad," the actor joked. "It's really sad. It's like an Amish person trying to help someone build a website."

Oswalt married Salenger in November 2017, a year and a half after his first wife, true crime writer Michelle McNamara, died unexpectedly in her sleep at age 46.

“It feels like an evolution,” he previously told PEOPLE. “After the darkness, I went through all the ways I had to strengthen myself to try to recognize joy again. Meredith was a beacon I had to reach for.”

While Alice has adjusted to life with her stepmother, Oswalt remembered “there was some weirdness” at first — specifically surrounding his daughter's newfound responsibilities around the house.

“When Michelle was Alice’s mom, Alice was 3, 4, 5 — she was still a little kid,” Oswalt told Kevin Nealon during an episode of YouTube's Hiking with Kevin last year. “Michelle passes away, a year or so goes by and then I marry Meredith. Now Alice is 10 and both Meredith and I are like, ‘You have responsibilities, you have some chores.’ We’re treating her like a 10-year-old.”