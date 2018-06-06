Super Family! Patton Oswalt Takes Wife Meredith and Daughter Alice to Incredibles 2 Premiere

Patton Oswalt's daughter Alice, 9, is his only child with late wife Michelle McNamara, who died unexpectedly in her sleep in April 2016

Who needs a super suit when you’ve got your best gals by your side?

Patton Oswalt was beaming Tuesday at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney/Pixar’s newest vehicle Incredibles 2, where he walked the red carpet alongside wife Meredith Salenger and his daughter Alice Rigney, 9.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actor, 49, looked dapper in a dark gray suit, while Salenger opted for a chic black pantsuit, matching sandals and red, white and blue clutch. Alice looked adorable in a pair of denim shorts and a floral top, finishing the look in a pair of radiant hot-pink boots.

At one point, Oswalt — himself a huge part of the Disney/Pixar universe, having voiced rodent protagonist Remy in 2007’s Ratatouille — hammed it up with his little girl, pretending to gnaw on her head while Alice, taking after her funnyman dad, made a hilarious face for the cameras.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Credit: Jen Lowery/SilverHub/Shutterstock

Meredith Salenger, Patton Oswalt and his daughter Alice

Image zoom Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Patton Oswalt and daughter Alice

Alice is Oswalt’s only child with late wife Michelle McNamara, a crime writer who died unexpectedly in her sleep in April 2016 at the age of 46.

“If I hadn’t had a daughter and my wife died, we wouldn’t be talking right now. I’m not saying I would be dead, but I would be a shut-in alcoholic,” he revealed in a 2017 interview with Playboy. “Everything would have shut down. I wouldn’t have been about anything. But with Alice, it was and is ‘You got to get up.’ ”

Image zoom Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Meredith Salenger, Patton Oswalt and his daughter Alice

Image zoom Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

Meredith Salenger, Patton Oswalt and his daughter Alice

RELATED VIDEO: Patton Oswalt Reveals How Daughter, 7, Is Coping in Raw First Headline Show Since Wife’s Death



“I’ve only ever felt that level of joy once before in my life, and it was so profound and perfect it felt greedy to ever wish for it again,” Oswalt told PEOPLE exclusively following the couple’s nuptials.