Patton Oswalt Shares Cute Video of Daughter Alice, 12, Teaching Herself a Skateboard Trick

"This is the perfect approach and attitude for learning ANYTHING," Patton Oswalt wrote on Instagram

Patton Oswalt is one proud dad.

The comedian, 52, raved about his daughter Alice Rigney's positive attitude on Sunday when he shared an adorable video of the 12-year-old practicing a trick on her skateboard.

The footage, which was posted to Oswalt's Instagram, showed the young girl attempting to perform an ollie multiple times before losing her balance. When she slipped off her board and fell to the floor, Alice laughed it off and started to get back up on her feet.

"My daughter is trying to teach herself how to ollie," Oswalt wrote in the caption. "She's been taking video of herself and just sent this to us, cut together. Watch until the end."

The father of one then praised his daughter for not getting upset despite the gaffe. "This is the perfect approach and attitude for learning ANYTHING," he wrote. "It actually helped me out writing today so thank you, Alice."

Oswalt wasn't the only person impressed by Alice's dedication. Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk left words of encouragement in the comments section, writing, "Getting there!"

"Tell her to put her back foot on the very tip/end of the tail for better snap," Hawk, 53, advised.

Oswalt's wife and Alice's stepmother, Meredith Salenger, also had nothing but admiration for the tween.

"She's my favorite human 🥰💖🥰💖🥰💖," the actress, 51, commented.

Oswalt spoke of his daughter's budding skateboarding skills during a virtual appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers last August, revealing that Alice got a taste for the sport when receiving a one-on-one lesson from Hawk himself.

According to the actor, Hawk had reached out to his family after watching I'll Be Gone in the Dark, a docuseries centered around Alice's late mother and Oswalt's first wife Michelle McNamara's investigations into the Golden State Killer. (McNamara died unexpectedly in her sleep in 2016 at age 46.)

"It's not me having resources and access — we follow each other Insta and Twitter and he DMed me and said, 'My wife and I have been watching the documentary I'll Be Gone in the Dark and we really, really love it,' " Oswalt recalled. " 'If your daughter would like some skateboard equipment, I'd love to send her stuff.' "

The Ratatouille star joked that he then decided to "roll the dice on being a jerk" and request a personal lesson for his daughter — which the athlete was more than willing to give.

Oswalt previously posted several photos from Alice's lesson with Hawk, writing on his Instagram at the time, "I think I earned some major dad points today."

"Alice took to it like a champ, and I stood around like a delicate matron getting the vapors," he quipped, adding that the family also got to meet professional skateboarders Andy Macdonald and Lizzie Armanto during their visit to Hawk's San Diego studio.