Patton Oswalt Talks Daughter Alice, 11, Getting a Private Skateboarding Lesson from Tony Hawk

"The fact that he's 50 and doing tricks that teens can't do, it was ridiculous," Patton Oswalt raved of Tony Hawk

Patton Oswalt's daughter is on her way to shredding the pavement!

During his virtual appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers' Tuesday at-home edition, the actor and comedian recalled how his 11-year-old daughter Alice Rigney's skateboarding lesson with the legendary Tony Hawk earlier this month came to be, revealing that he and Hawk, 52, connected over social media.

"It's not me having resources and access — we follow each other Insta and Twitter and [Tony] DMed me and said, 'My wife and I have been watching the documentary I'll Be Gone in the Dark and we really, really love it,' " said Oswalt, 51. " 'If your daughter would like some skateboard equipment, I'd love to send her stuff.' "

The father of one went on to joke that he decided to "roll the dice on being a jerk" and request a personal lesson from Hawk himself — which the athlete was more than willing to give.

"He was like, 'Oh my God, that'd be great!' " Oswalt said.

Image zoom Tony Hawk with Patton Oswalt's daughter Alice Patton Oswalt/Instagram

Oswalt and his wife, Meredith Salenger, took Alice to a warehouse in San Diego owned by Hawk, which was "full of" half-pipe ramps. It was there that both Hawk and Andy Macdonald, "another legend," taught Alice some of the basics of skateboarding and showed off their own "crazy half-pipes."

"Andy Macdonald did a flip, in the air [off the board] ... then managed to get his feet back on his skateboard and land. It was insane," said the Ratatouille voice actor.

"And the fact that he's 50 and doing tricks that teens can't do, it was ridiculous," Oswalt added of Hawk. "He looked like a CGI thing for a while. It didn't really look like it was real. It was amazing."

Image zoom Patton Oswalt and family with Tony Hawk Patton Oswalt/Instagram

Oswalt first shared photos and videos from the family's session with Hawk and Macdonald, 47, to Instagram earlier this month, raving about the experience in his accompanying caption.

"I think I earned some major dad points today," he began. "Due to a series of happy circumstances (and true graciousness on the part of @tonyhawk), we took Alice for her first skateboarding lesson today. With Tony Hawk. At his vert studio."

While his daughter "took to it like a champ," the father of one went on to joke that he "stood around like a delicate matron getting the vapors" of the experience. "We also got to meet @andymac720 and @lizziearmanto, whose custom designed deck is Alice's first skateboard," Oswalt added.