Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Welcome Baby No. 2, a Girl: 'She Is Absolutely Perfect' [Exclusive]

Patti Murin and Colin Donnell are officially a family of four!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the actors and Broadway stars welcomed their second child over the weekend, daughter Lorelai Grace Donnell.

"She is absolutely perfect 😍," the Chicago Med alums say of their baby girl, who was born on Sunday, April 2 at 5:05 p.m.

Lorelai joins sister Cecily Philips, who turns 3 this July. The toddler has been excited to become a big sister, though not as excited as her parents were to have another girl.

"I have a sister and we are very, very, very close, so I love the idea of the two of them having that bond," Murin — who originated the role of Princess Anna in the Broadway adaptation of Frozen, told PEOPLE in an exclusive pregnancy announcement in October. "Plus, there's the whole Frozen thing which makes it extra special."

Courtesy of the Donnell Family

Said Donnell: "I really like being a girl dad. I grew up with all boys in my family, I'm one of three boys, and of course, it would've been ecstatic to have a boy but, I don't know — I think I figured out this girl dad thing by now. So I'm ready to have another girl around the house. I just love it. It's so, so sweet."

"We're not traditionalists," Murin added. "If Colin wants to throw a football around outside, he'll take Cecily outside and throw the football around. She watches Formula One with him and I put dresses on her. As long as she's happy, we're happy."

Murin, 42, and Donnell, 40, tied the knot in 2015.

The pair, who were longtime friends before they started dating after starring together in Shakespeare in the Park's production Love's Labour's Lost in 2013, have long tread the boards in New York City. Aside from Frozen, Murin has appeared on Broadway in Xanadu and Lysistrata Jones, while Donnell had notable roles in Violet, Anything Goes and Jersey Boys.

Colin Donnell and Patti Murin with daughter Cecily. Michael Hull

In November, Donnell led the Peacock series Irreverent, while Murin starred in the Hallmark Christmas movie, In Merry Measure.

The couple also dropped their first joint album together, Something Stupid, on Broadway Records that same month.

"We had an absolute blast," Murin told PEOPLE of the process of putting the album together. "Colin and I have always talked about doing a record together, even though we have such different styles; I'm so musical theater and Colin is more in the rock genre. And what we wound up with was a collection of songs that, while quite eclectic in their selection, presents itself as the ultimate compromise between our two styles."

"It really represents us in every way," Donnell added. "When we started this process we began by tossing around some ideas. And we ended up with this kind of weird hodgepodge of song choices that are all about searching, longing, and finding love, but that also really feels like Patti and I, and the bond and laughter that makes up our day-to-day."