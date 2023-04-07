Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Welcome Baby No. 2, a Girl: 'She Is Absolutely Perfect' [Exclusive]

Daughter Lorelai Grace joins big sister Cecily, whom Patti Murin and Colin Donnell welcomed in July 2020

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 7, 2023 09:01 AM
Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Welcome Baby No. 2, a Girl: 'She Is Absolutely Perfect' [Exclusive]
Photo: Courtesy of the Donnell Family

Patti Murin and Colin Donnell are officially a family of four!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the actors and Broadway stars welcomed their second child over the weekend, daughter Lorelai Grace Donnell.

"She is absolutely perfect 😍," the Chicago Med alums say of their baby girl, who was born on Sunday, April 2 at 5:05 p.m.

Lorelai joins sister Cecily Philips, who turns 3 this July. The toddler has been excited to become a big sister, though not as excited as her parents were to have another girl.

"I have a sister and we are very, very, very close, so I love the idea of the two of them having that bond," Murin — who originated the role of Princess Anna in the Broadway adaptation of Frozen, told PEOPLE in an exclusive pregnancy announcement in October. "Plus, there's the whole Frozen thing which makes it extra special."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Welcome Baby No. 2, a Girl: 'She Is Absolutely Perfect' [Exclusive]
Courtesy of the Donnell Family

Said Donnell: "I really like being a girl dad. I grew up with all boys in my family, I'm one of three boys, and of course, it would've been ecstatic to have a boy but, I don't know — I think I figured out this girl dad thing by now. So I'm ready to have another girl around the house. I just love it. It's so, so sweet."

"We're not traditionalists," Murin added. "If Colin wants to throw a football around outside, he'll take Cecily outside and throw the football around. She watches Formula One with him and I put dresses on her. As long as she's happy, we're happy."

Murin, 42, and Donnell, 40, tied the knot in 2015.

The pair, who were longtime friends before they started dating after starring together in Shakespeare in the Park's production Love's Labour's Lost in 2013, have long tread the boards in New York City. Aside from Frozen, Murin has appeared on Broadway in Xanadu and Lysistrata Jones, while Donnell had notable roles in Violet, Anything Goes and Jersey Boys.

Colin Donnell and Patti Murin
Colin Donnell and Patti Murin with daughter Cecily. Michael Hull 

In November, Donnell led the Peacock series Irreverent, while Murin starred in the Hallmark Christmas movie, In Merry Measure.

The couple also dropped their first joint album together, Something Stupid, on Broadway Records that same month.

"We had an absolute blast," Murin told PEOPLE of the process of putting the album together. "Colin and I have always talked about doing a record together, even though we have such different styles; I'm so musical theater and Colin is more in the rock genre. And what we wound up with was a collection of songs that, while quite eclectic in their selection, presents itself as the ultimate compromise between our two styles."

"It really represents us in every way," Donnell added. "When we started this process we began by tossing around some ideas. And we ended up with this kind of weird hodgepodge of song choices that are all about searching, longing, and finding love, but that also really feels like Patti and I, and the bond and laughter that makes up our day-to-day."

Related Articles
Colin Donnell and Patti Murin
Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Expecting Second Baby Girl: 'We're So Excited'
Colin Donnell and Patti Murin
Married Pair Colin Donnell and Patti Murin Announce First Joint Album: 'It's a Slice of Us'
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer attend the re-opening night of "Slave Play" on Broadway at The August Wilson Theater on December 2, 2021
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer Welcome Baby Girl, Producer's Sister Annabelle Dexter-Jones Confirms
Rotimi baby Imani
Rotimi and Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Welcome Baby No. 2, Daughter Imani: 'Overwhelmed with Love'
Couple Who Were Shocked to Learn They Were Expecting Baby No. 7 Welcome Baby Girl After Six Boys https://www.instagram.com/p/CplSqOCS2pZ/
Couple Who Were Shocked to Learn They Were Expecting Baby No. 7 Welcome Girl After Six Boys
Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton
Nicky Hilton Says Sister Paris 'Is on Cloud Nine' as First-Time Mom to Son Phoenix Barron
Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Reveal Sex of Second Baby: 'I Knew the Whole Entire Time'
Shannon Haley Michaels and Ryan Michaels Welcome Their Second Baby, Son Liam
Shannon Haley Michaels and Ryan Michaels Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Liam: 'Loving Life'
Kaley Cuoco Baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CqgDZ8BhJR8// . Tom Pelphrey/Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Keshia Knight Pulliam family
All About Keshia Knight Pulliam's Daughter (and Baby on the Way!)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpD3VehOkOK/ kykelce Yesterday little lady #3 joined us. Bennett Llewellyn Kelce 8lbs. 5oz. and 21inches long. 1h; https://www.instagram.com/p/CeKspy7u1XC/?hl=en kykelce's profile picture kykelce We had such a blast celebrating your love, and Wyatt and I were so grateful to have been included in your big day! (still in shock that she didn’t cause a ruckus) All of our love to the new Mr. & Mrs. English!! 38w
Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Welcome Third Baby, 'Little Lady' Bennett Llewellyn
Behati Prinsloo Adam Levine family
All About Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's 3 Kids
See the Moment 90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Introduce Their Sons to Their Baby Sister
See the Moment '90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Introduce Their Sons to Their Baby Sister
Stassi Schroeder Reveals She and Husband Beau Clark are Expecting Their Second Baby
Stassi Schroeder Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Beau Clark — See the Photos!
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
All About Jason Kelce's Kids
MAFS Cortney Hendrix Is Expecting Her Second Baby with Husband Sherm. photo courtesy of Cortney Hendrix
'MAFS' ' Cortney Hendrix Feels 'Really Lucky' as She Reveals She's Expecting Baby No. 2