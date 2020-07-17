Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Welcome Daughter Cecily Philips: 'She's Gonna Change the World'

The Broadway stars and Chicago Med alums welcomed their first child, daughter Cecily Philips Donnell, at 12:24 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, they confirm exclusively to PEOPLE.

The new parents shared a photo of their newborn's first moments in the hospital with PEOPLE.

"We are absolutely head over heels in love with Cecily, and parenthood is already the most insane and beautiful thing in existence," the couple tell PEOPLE.

"Now please excuse us as we drop off the face of the planet for a little while to keep this little peanut happy and healthy, cause she's gonna change the world."

PEOPLE broke the happy news back in February that Murin, 39, and Donnell — who celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary last June — were getting ready to be parents to a baby girl.

"I’m going to be someone's mom!" said Murin, who learned she was pregnant while playing Princess Anna in the Tony-nominated Broadway stage adaptation of the musical Frozen.

"We're totally thrilled," added Donnell, 37. "At least twice a day we're like, 'Oh my gosh! This is really happening, isn't it?' It's crazy exciting. We're just super, overwhelmingly happy."

While Cecily is Murin and Donnell's first child, it's not their first attempt at expanding their family. The actress and singer previously learned she was pregnant three years ago, while auditioning for Frozen, but had a heartbreaking miscarriage at eight weeks.

Colin Donnell and Patti Murin

Turns out, doing Frozen would help ready Murin for motherhood in a really unique way.

She told PEOPLE it not only reminded her about the importance of family, but that also the relationships she built backstage with the various young actresses playing Anna and Elsa had her wanting a little girl of her own.

"Obviously, no matter what, you want a happy and healthy baby. But all these years in Frozen, it really made me want a girl real bad," Murin admitted.

"I love them to pieces. I feel ready to raise a girl because I'm in a place as a woman where I feel like I know something about how I want them to turn out," she said. "It's made me excited to have a little spitfire of a daughter of my own."

Since leaving the show in February, Murin has been keeping fans up to date on her pregnancy in a sea of sweet social media posts while she and her husband hunkered down in their New York home with the two rescue dogs they share.

She has tracked her growing bump along the way, too, at various milestone moments — like at the 30-week mark, which she hit on May 16.

Things have gone mostly smoothly, Murin has said, save for a few weeks in April when she battled symptoms of the coronavirus including "a cough that makes it feel like my head is splitting open from the inside out" — but luckily, the baby was okay.